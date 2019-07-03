Was the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 release date just confirmed?

Yesterday Samsung officially confirmed that this year's Unpacked launch event will take place on August 7, 2019.

The confirmation of the date came from an official Samsung teaser invite video, which shows a S Pen stylus drawing and pointing towards a camera lens.

Either side of the stylus and camera lens are the words "Unpacked | August 7, 2019", "Live on www.samsung.com" and "Samsung Galaxy".

Of course, the stylus and camera lens refer to the Galaxy Note 10, which will no doubt be the event's headline act, but in an email accompanying the video, Samsung states it "will unveil new devices designed to take the Galaxy ecosystem’s connectivity to the next level."

The plural of devices could refer to anything from DeX, to a new fridge, but, after recent leaks around the development of a new smartwatch, we think we can expect to see a new Galaxy Watch at the event as well.

The only question that remains is whether it'll be a Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 or an updated version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with LTE.

The first generation of Samsung Galaxy Watch was announced at Unpacked in August last year. So, assuming Samsung are following a yearly release cycle, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 seems a dead cert for the 7th of August.

We know that Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy Watch 2 under the codename 'Renaissance'.

However, the most recent Samsung smartwatch leak showed off an LTE version of the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

The first generation of Active was only released in February this year, so it seems unlikely that Samsung would announce a new update so soon.

We think a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.0 is off the cards then, but a 1.5 version, with minimal updates to the original could be possible.

Naturally, T3 will be reporting on Samsung Unpacked live, so be sure to check back in on August 7, 2019 for all the news and announcements from the show.