Want an expensive smartwatch, but hate Apple? Tag Heuer comes to the rescue!

Tag Heuer looked at the Apple Watch, decided it was just too cheap, and slapped a whopping price tag on the digi-timepiece it's bringing out with Google.

Our enthusasim is only slightly diminished, but we can already hear our bank balances cry out in fear. If you want to slap this stylish smart timepiece on your wrist, then you're going to have to part with a hefty $1,400 (about £900, AU$1,740).

That's not quite as wallet-trembling as the gold Apple Watch Edition, which goes for a quite frankly ludicrous $17,000 (£13,500, AU$24,000), but it certainly makes the other versions of the Apple Watch seem cheap in comparison – which is no mean feat.

Tag Heuer also revealed that the watch will be releasing in November, which only gives us a few months to sell the nessessary organs to afford it.

Swish Swiss

Although undeniably pricey, you'll be getting a gorgeous bit of kit for your buck, with Tag Heuer's legendary designers crafting what could be the most desirable smartwatch on the planet.

We don't know much about the specifications of the watch just yet, but we do know that it will have a 40 hour battery life – which puts the Apple Watch's battery (which lasts for just one day) to shame.

Tag Heuer is also making sure that everyone knows that its watch is Swiss Made, with more than 50% of the parts manufactured in Switzerland – a country that has impeccable credentials when it comes to watchmaking.

If you've got a hefty wadge of cash burning a hole in your pocket, and are hankering after an amazingly desirable smartwatch, then gird your bank account for November this year.