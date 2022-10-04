New Wahoo Elemnt Roam bike computer makes fueling easier on long rides

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just weeks after releasing its updated smart trainer range, Wahoo is back with another new product – the new ELEMNT ROAM cycling computer that adds several much-requested features, such as dual-band GPS and more memory, plus some less requested yet nice-to-have stuff like Supersapiens sensor connection that allows for real-time glucose monitoring.

The ELEMNT ROAM is Wahoo's more expensive bike computer, with the ELEMNT BOLT being a slightly more affordable option (the latter currently occupies the no3 spot in our best cycling computer guide). Therefore, cyclists expect more from the ROAM, especially considering the new model is going retail more than its predecessor (£349 vs £299 in the UK, at RRP).

So, what's more, and what's new in the Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM? One of the key integrations of the new computer is the addition of the Supersapiens glucose sensor system that allows riders to consistently keep an eye on their glucose data mid-ride without the need for a phone. Using Supersapiens' setup, you can easily check how much glucose is in your system, so you can take food/drinks accordingly – clever!

The more 'traditional' updates include a new dual-band GPS chip that delivers an "enhanced and more accurate navigation experience", Wahoo says, especially when riding in areas where GPS reception can be limited – such as forests or urban areas. Dual-band GPS is all the rage in the wearable industry, with most big companies having at least one running watch or triathlon watch with such a chip.

The screen has also been updated: the new ROAM has a 64-colour high-contrast screen that's said to help riders "experience more detailed mapping data and easier to read colour-coded charts, graphs and data fields", Wahoo adds. Battery life stayed the same – 17 hours, just like its predecessor – but memory capacity has been increased to 32GB, allowing users to manage and store a greater number of regional map packs and stored routes.

And, following in the footsteps of the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and Hammerhead Karoo 2, Wahoo updated Summit Segments Climb feature; this feature now automatically detects climbs in a preloaded route, shows any already completed climbs, and users can view more in-depth information about the current or upcoming climbs in their ride. And, of course, the ELEMNT ROAM integrates seamlessly into Wahoo’s connected ecosystem of indoor and outdoor training solutions.

Finally, the ELEMNT ROAM also adds a whole host of new features to its existing set; these include USB-C charging capabilities, convex buttons, an ambient light sensor, perfect view zoom options, quicklook LEDs, on-device smart navigation and seamless multisport handover. The new ELEMNT ROAM is available now for £349.99 directly from Wahoo UK (opens in new tab). For US/AU prices and availability, please visit Wahoo US (opens in new tab) or Wahoo AU (opens in new tab).