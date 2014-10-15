Vodafone unveils its first 4G tablet

Just months after unveiling its first own-brand 4G smartphones, Vodafone has announced its first own-brand 4G tablet.

The Vodafone Smart Tab 4G is an eight-inch tablet that is essentially a slightly tweaked version of the 3G-only Vodafone Smart Tab 4 that hit shelves in June.

Along with 4G LTE support, the new tablet also comes with a new HD display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor. The 3G version of the tablet was powered by a MediaTek 1.2GHz quad-core processor.

The camera has also received an upgrade. The Smart Tab 4G sports a 5 megapixel camera – up from the 2 megapixel sensor found in the Smart Tab 4.

Other than that, it's pretty much the same tablet as the one that launched in June – including Android 4.4 KitKat and the 4060mAh battery.

So how much will Vodafone's 4G tablet set you back? If you want to buy the tablet, up front, it'll set you back £125. That's less than rival EE's Eagle tablet (which sells for £209.99) and even Tesco's newly announced Hudl 2 tablet.

It's also available on monthly plans. For 1GB a month, you'll be looking at £17 per month with a £29 downpayment. That's the same as the 3G Smart Tab 4.