Virgin Media TV is getting a huge upgrade for sports fans

Love sports? Virgin Media TV now offers Sky Sports Ultra HD, for 4K sporting goodness

Virgin Media TV V6 box
(Image credit: Virgin Media O2)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Virgin TV customer? Sports fan? Well, I have some potentially good news for you, as Virgin Media O2 has just gone and announced a huge upgrade for one of its key channels for existing customers. 

If you possess a Virgin Media TV V6 box or have Virgin TV 360 and are paying for Sky Sports HD then you can now further upgrade this to Sky Sports Ultra HD. That's right: 4K ultra-high-def sporting action on your Virgin box is now available. Now that's the kind of Sky and BT TV rivalling that we're here for. 

So what's the catch? So it doesn't come free, but you knew I was going to say that, didn't you? If you want to add Sky Sports UHD to your Virgin subscription then it'll cost you an additional £7 per month. 

If you're in possession of one of the best TVs that money can buy then you can squeeze all that additional resolution goodness out of your telly, plus Sky Sports UHD supports high dynamic range (HDR) for the most vibrant and bright of images. So it'll certainly look nice.

Fancy more than just sports and feeling extra flush? If you've already got Sky Sports and Sky Cinema in HD then you can bundle the lot for an additional £10 per month (so just the £3 extra than Sky Sports UHD alone).

Reckon it's worth it? Let's not pretend this is small change, at £84 per year extra for the Ultra HD addition – and that's in addition to what you pay for Sky Sports access already. Some customers will be happy with the option to upgrade their sports viewing, while others may wonder why it all costs so much.

TOPICS
Streaming
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest