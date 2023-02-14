Virgin Media TV is getting a huge upgrade for sports fans

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Virgin TV customer? Sports fan? Well, I have some potentially good news for you, as Virgin Media O2 has just gone and announced a huge upgrade for one of its key channels for existing customers.

If you possess a Virgin Media TV V6 box or have Virgin TV 360 and are paying for Sky Sports HD then you can now further upgrade this to Sky Sports Ultra HD. That's right: 4K ultra-high-def sporting action on your Virgin box is now available. Now that's the kind of Sky and BT TV rivalling that we're here for.

So what's the catch? So it doesn't come free, but you knew I was going to say that, didn't you? If you want to add Sky Sports UHD to your Virgin subscription then it'll cost you an additional £7 per month.

If you're in possession of one of the best TVs that money can buy then you can squeeze all that additional resolution goodness out of your telly, plus Sky Sports UHD supports high dynamic range (HDR) for the most vibrant and bright of images. So it'll certainly look nice.

Fancy more than just sports and feeling extra flush? If you've already got Sky Sports and Sky Cinema in HD then you can bundle the lot for an additional £10 per month (so just the £3 extra than Sky Sports UHD alone).

Reckon it's worth it? Let's not pretend this is small change, at £84 per year extra for the Ultra HD addition – and that's in addition to what you pay for Sky Sports access already. Some customers will be happy with the option to upgrade their sports viewing, while others may wonder why it all costs so much.