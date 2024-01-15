Underrated sci-fi thriller is leaving both Netflix and Prime Video next month

When it was first released in 2016 Nerve posited itself as a look at the natural extension of social media if left unchecked. Well, as it is about to leave Netflix (and Prime Video) in January 2024, it seems we are well down that path. But still, this is a movie that I think hasn't received enough credit.

So why watch it before it leaves Netflix on February 1st? Nerve is a sci-fi thriller that takes our obsession with internet trends and transforms them into a deadly game of truth or dare. Part sci-fi, part thriller and even part romcom, it's a genuinely unique movie that deserves more than its mediocre 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In my mind, it's like a stellar, feature-length episode of Black Mirror.

The titular Nerve is a livestreaming app that has taken the world by storm, those using it fall into two categories "Watchers" who watch via livestreams and "Players" who compete in increasingly risky challenges for money.

We follow Vee (Emma Roberts) a teenage girl who has yet to come out of her shell. Peer pressured into downloading the app, challenges start off harmless enough (kiss a stranger etc) but soon players are risking life and limb for online fame, urged on by bloodthirsty strangers behind a screen.

It's a brilliant premise, and although the film isn't perfect it's well worth coming along for the ride. Emma Roberts and Dave Franco (who plays fellow contestant Ian) have terrific chemistry and there are plenty of real heart-in-the-mouth moments like driving a motorbike blindfolded down the freeway.

It would be easy for something like this to get into horror movie territory, but as a certified coward myself I can safely say this isn't too twisted a story. In fact, I would recommend parents watching it with teenagers, both for the message and also for the fun of it.

Of course, there are always people who take things too far, but I think for the most part we haven't quite slipped into Nerve's dystopian version of the internet quite yet, although Twitter/X is trying its best. If you're a sci-fi fan, why not check out the 2023 movie just added to Prime Video.

If you're in the US you can watch Nerve for free on Amazon Freevee.