Ultenic's brand new T10 Elite Robot Vacuum Cleaner with mop is finally here

Ultenic, a rising brand in the smart home appliance industry, has announced the launch of its brand new T10 Elite Robot Vacuum Cleaner with mop. As a more advanced model of the Ultenic T10, it features LiDAR smart laser navigation and mapping, automatic emptying, powerful suction and up to 160 minutes of continuous cleaning. The T10 Elite Robot Vacuum is available from Amazon for an RRP of £389 is discounted to £319 at checkout when using the £70 Amazon voucher.

Smart Laser Navigation Technology

Compared to other robotic vacuums (check out our 2023 buying guide to the best robotic vacuums for more information) which typically use gyroscope navigation, the T10 Elite robot vacuum is equipped with LiDAR navigation. This means it can perform 360-degree omnidirectional scanning to map a home, which can increase the efficiency of planning a cleaning path for thorough coverage with no missed spots. The T10 also has a multi-level mapping system, allowing you to save maps on the Ultenic App for multiple floors for seamless cleaning across different levels.

Hands-free for up to 45 days

After each clean, the T10 Elite robot vacuum automatically empties the dust into a self-empty base. This has a 3L enclosed disposable dust bag, which holds up to 45 days’ worth of dirt and debris and captures 99.7% of fine dust particles. The recently launched Ultenic FS1 vacuum cleaner also has this, and let me tell you, it really is life-changing. You no longer need to empty after each use, so your hands stay clean and the dust stays out of sight - perfect for any allergy sufferers.

Powerful suction for deep cleaning

With its 2-in-1 dustbin and water tank, the robot vacuum and mop combo allows for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, providing a truly thorough clean for hard floors and carpets. You can also choose from multiple cleaning modes to effortlessly meet specific cleaning needs and its 4 suction power levels allows a more powerful clean when needed. The robot vacuum can easily and efficiently pick up dust, pet hair, debris or even M&M'S sweets from hard floors, carpet and rugs, making it perfect for a family with moulting pets and messy kids!

Total control from anywhere

With the Ultenic APP (2.4Ghz Wi-Fi required), you can control which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of a home. It is also compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant - all you have to do it give it a command by voice and the robot vacuum will do its work whilst homeowners can sit back and relax.

Non-stop cleaning performance

The powerful 3200mAh battery provides up to 160 minutes of continuous cleaning, ensuring sufficient time to clean an entire home. Additionally, the T10 Elite robot vacuum cleaner will automatically return to its station for recharging when the battery is low, then it will resume cleaning to ensure a complete cleaning session without any interruptions.

The T10 Elite Robot Vacuum is available from Amazon for an RRP of £389 but using the £70 Amazon voucher at checkout it is discounted to £319. Grab yours now!

