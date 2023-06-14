Toyota's future EVs will have 900-mile range and more, it claims

Toyota says that its new tech will "change the future of cars"

Toyota bZ4X advanced EV
(Image credit: Toyota)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Toyota claims that it is working on battery technology that could extend the range of electric cars to more than 900-miles. And, the first cars to adopt it could start to arrive as soon as 2028.

In fact, we could even see EVs from the manufacturer hit ranges of around 600-miles in just three years, with the company aiming to implement its first wave tech into a Lexus-branded vehicle in 2026.

In comparison, this year's Lexus RZ 450e luxury SUV has an estimated range of just under 200-miles, so the new models will achieve more than three times that.

Toyota says that its vision will "change the future of cars" and will comprise a strategy that matches advancements in battery technology with a new hydrogen business. In the near-term, its next-generation batteries will be matched with "sonic technology" to achieve a vehicle cruising range of 1,000 km (621-miles).

Aerodynamics will also be tweaked to improve performance and range, so you might find the new all-electric models looking less angular and more sweeping than the recently-released Toyota bZ4X (pictured).

Toyota solid state battery for future EVs

(Image credit: Toyota)

The company says that its first wave all-electric lineup will be extensive and launched fully in 2026. It expects that, by 2030, it will be manufacturing 1.7 million vehicles from its own BEV factories, but will have 3.5 million units on the market globally.

It also hopes to greatly expand the production of hydrogen fuel-powered cars and vehicles. This is a relatively small area of the market at present, but is something many manufacturers have their eyes on. The zero-emissions technology is attractive because hydrogen fuel cells offer even greater distances than future electric tech without stopping/refuelling.

The Japanese car firm has revealed that it will focus mainly on hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles at first, not least because the refuelling infrastructure in Europe and other supporting countries is currently geared more towards businesses.

The fuel itself is also currently expensive due to the relative lack of demand and the costs incurred in transporting it safely, in comparison with petrol and diesel.

Toyota will supply around 100,000 units to global markets by 2030, it says. That could rise more rapidly though depending on other car makers and their similar plans.

TOPICS
Electric Vehicles
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸