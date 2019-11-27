Top Black Friday deal from Theragun can get you a percussion massager for £170 less

Many of you might not familiar with the miracle that is percussion massagers. These handheld devices can effectively reduce muscle pain and knots so you'll feel more comfortable in your skin. Ideal for athletes and office workers alike, everyone will find a device that suit their needs in the Theragun range. All the betterm they are running a Black Friday sale and their devices are discounted up to 31% off. Never a better time to try them out.

• Shop the Theragun portable percussion massager range, Black Friday prices from £184, save up to £170 (31%) theragun.com

We have a range of deals roundup, like our best Amazon Black Friday deals and John Lewis Black Friday deals, so even if you aren't all that interested in percussion massagers – you should be, really – you can rest assured that we have a great deal lined up just for you somewhere on T3.

Theragun G3PRO | Black Friday price £369 | Was £549 | Save £170 (31%) on theragun.com

This top-tier Theragun massager comes with two batteries and no less than six different attachments, like the Dampener for tender areas or near bones, the Large Ball for large muscle groups, the Standard Ball for overall use, the Wedge for scraping, shoulder blades, or IT bands, the Thumb for lower back and trigger point therapy and the Cone for pinpoint muscle treatment. No knots will be left untreated with this amazing set.View Deal

Theragun G3 | Black Friday price £285 | Was £375 | Save £90 (24%) on theragun.com

The Theragun G3 comes with four attachments and provides up to 40 lbs worth of pressure to un-stress your aching muscles. Whether you are seeking relief from sitting at a table all day or because you are training for your next marathon, the G3 will effectively make you feel better. And does it in silence, being Theragun's most quiet machine yet.View Deal

Theragun Liv | Black Friday price £184 | Was £229 | Save £45 (20%) on theragun.com

The Liv is most affordable advanced deep muscle treatment machine, and now it got even cheaper. It comes with two attachments and the same high-spec motor to rid the pain that bothers you. Get a Theragun for under £200 this Black Friday!View Deal

Black Friday sales around the web