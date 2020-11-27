Top 3 weighted blanket Black Friday deals

Originally for specialist medical use, weighted blankets have hit the mainstream recently thanks to their magical calming and stress-reducing abilities. You'll find plenty of info and recommendations in our best weighted blanket guide, but if you're in search of a bargain read on. These provide gentle, even pressure (often provided by tiny glass beads, sewn into a grid) that soothes the user and can help relieve insomnia.
Amongst today's best Black Friday deals are some excellent price-drops on weighted blankets. If you're here because you have trouble sleeping, we'd also urge you to check out our guide to the Black Friday mattress deals (today is the best day of the year for a bargain).
Rest Easy weighted blanket (5kg) | Was £65 | Now £45 | Save £20 at Very
The Rest Easy weighted blanket delivers breathable warmth and comfort, with a 100% cotton inner and hypo-allergenic, non-toxic micro glass beads, plus an extra padded layer. The 5kg blanket is ideal for people who weigh 40-60kg – if you're between 60 and 80kg, there's also £20 off the 7kg version. Delivery before Christmas! View Deal
- Looking for a weighted blanket for kids? Head to Very for £10 off a range of cool designs especially for little 'uns
Kally Weighted Anxiety Blanket | Was £79.99 | Now £59.99 | Save £20 at Kally Sleep
Knock £20 off the price of this smart-looking, very well reviewed weighted blanket from Kally this Black Friday. This one weights 6.8kg and is suitable for those aged 12 and up. It's also machine washable, with a 100% cotton cover and glass beads to provide the soothing weight. View Deal
Bedsure Weighted Blanket | Was £57.50 | Now £45.99 | £11.51 off at Amazon
There's a 20% offer on this 6.8kg, 150x200cm weighted blanket at Amazon. Extra two layers filled with 90% glass beads & 10% microfiber allow the blanket to hug the body comfortably, without you being able to feel the beads. The cover is delightfully breathable 100% cotton, and 84% of reviewers have awarded it a full 5 stars, too.View Deal
