Where to buy toilet paper: these retailers still have stock

Looking for loo roll? We've hunted high and low to find retailers that still have toilet paper in stock in the UK and US – scroll down to stock up. This global loo roll shortage is a knock-on effect of the coronavirus outbreak, and people stockpiling essentials.

If you have run out of toilet paper, these are the places you can get your hands on some more. Getting your toilet paper delivered directly to your door has the added bonus of helping you avoid busy shopping centres, which is important right now. Please don't buy more than you need right now – it's causing unnecessary supply issues. 

Remember, if do end up contracting COVID-19, it's unlikely to have any impact on your bowel movements. Diarrhea is listed as an occasional additional symptom of the virus, but it's not one of the common symptoms.

UK: Where to buy toilet paper

Andrex toilet tissue (16 rolls) | £7.50 at Tesco
Andrex Gentle Clean is still in stock at Tesco. It's fragrance-free, dermatologically tested and embossed with puppies. Delightful.
View Deal

Andrex Classic Clean (16 rolls) | £8.95 at Tesco
This Classic Clean 2-ply toilet paper has a touch of cotton. It's a little more expensive than the Gentle Clean range (above), but if that runs out this is still in stock at Tesco.
View Deal

Spring Force toilet paper (9 rolls) | £1.90 at Tesco
This toilet paper is an absolute bargain – under £2 for 9 rolls at Tesco. We assume it doesn't provide the most luxurious bathroom experience, but as the saying goes, 'any toilet paper is better than no toilet paper'.
View Deal

Essential Ultra bathroom tissue | £3.70 (9 rolls) Waitrose
Grab this 9-pack of toilet paper from the Waitrose Essentials range for £3.70. In stock now.
View Deal

Essential Ultra Soft Bathroom Tissue at Waitrose
Grab a multipack of Waitrose Essentials loo roll. It's ultra-soft, but more importantly it's in stock. So get some (only what you need, mind) while it's still around.
View Deal

OUT OF STOCK Soft white toilet tissue | £2 for 4 rolls at Boots
Pick up this 4-pack of toilet paper at Boots right now. It's available to collect from store, or if you're avoiding going out, you can get it delivered.

SOLD OUT Cushelle Original 24-pack @ Tesco
Pick up a bumper pack of white Cushelle toilet rolls for £10 at Tesco. Many other brands have sold out already.

Where to buy toilet paper in the US

Charmin Ultra Strong (12 rolls) | $15.19 at Office Depot
Pick up 12 rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong toilet paper at Office Depot right now. Purchases are limited to two per shopper, and annoyingly you can only pick up in store right now.
View Deal

Charmin Ultra Soft (12 rolls) | $15.19 at Office Depot
Pick up this 12-pack of 2-ply loo roll from Office Depot. It's available for in-store pickup only, but you can pick it up in an hour from when you order.
View Deal

Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper - Mega Rolls at Target
Packs of Charmin toilet paper are still showing as in stock at Target, although there's a warning that reads 'Due to high demand, item may be unavailable or delayed'. If you are able to get hold of a 30-roll pack for $29.99, it'll last you.
View Deal

SOLD OUT Silk'n Soft Unbleached Bamboo Toilet Paper @ Amazon US
This unbleached bamboo toilet paper is environmentally friendly, strong, biodegradable and septic-safe. Pick it up at Amazon.View Deal

