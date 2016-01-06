This portable USB-C monitor is perfect for Apple's MacBook and the Dell XPS 13

After being seen as something of an inconvenience (especially for owners of Apple's 12-inch MacBook), USB Type-C's promise is beginning to show.

The new connectivity port has appeared on a portable monitor, the Asus MB169C+, for the first time. Quality of portable monitors has varied wildly in recent years, with many suffering from laggy input speeds and poor viewing angles due to their TN panels.

It appears those days might be over if Asus' new 15-inch monitor is to go by. Unveiled at CES 2016, it uses an IPS display, which should at the very least provide acceptable viewing angles.

The monitor also requires your device to be outfitted with the Thunderbolt 3.0-supported USB-C port, which appeared on devices including the 12-inch MacBook, Dell's Skylake-equipped XPS 13 and Google's Chromebook Pixel 2.

Thunderbolt 3.0 can deliver speeds of up to 20Gbps, four times that of USB 3.0 that was used by the last generation of portable monitors - so silky smooth mouse input is hopefully on the cards.

Tipping the scales at 800 grams and measuring 8.5mm thick, the MB169C+ shouldn't slow you down in a backpack. With a pixel-resolution of 1,920 x 1,080, it offers enough pixels to get productive or watch movies on the road.

Asus also unveiled a new 34-inch curved monitor called the Designo MX Series. Featuring a 3,440 x 1,440 pixel-resolution and a frameless design, it incorporates Asus' SonicMaster audio technology which is boomed out of its two eight-watt speakers. It also gets a wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled mobile devices.

It's joined by a new gaming montior in Asus' MG Series. The 28-inch MG28uQ gets a 4K display and uses a TN panel (rather than IPS) to achieve a swift 1ms response time to make sure enemies aren't blurry shapes on the screen when you're aiming at them.

Asus has yet to announce cost or availability of its latest additions.