This two-zone air fryer comes with a clever integrated grill layer

The best air fryers are becoming well-known for saving time and energy, as well as producing delicious, home-cooked food. Whilst a lot of models are only capable of cooking one dish at a time, dual-drawer and two-zone models are growing increasingly popular due to being able to cook an impressive amount of food in hardly any time at all.

Midea has especially focused on this with the launch of its new 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven. Its top portion works just like a traditional air fryer, whilst the bottom portion features an integrated grill layer. It also has a Sync Finish feature to automatically align the cooking times of both zones so both portions finish cooking food at precisely the same time.

The integrated grill layer is ideal for meats, especially if the top portion is busy cooking sides or vegetables. Most importantly, it stops users having to cook certain foods separately in one of the best ovens.

(Image credit: Midea)

The 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven's see-through windows allow users to keep an eye on cooking progress in both zones without having to open the door. It offers a range of cooking modes, including air fry, bake, grill, roast and more.

The air fryer can also be controlled remotely via the MSmartHome app, allowing users to activate voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant and receive notifications.

The Midea 11QT Two-Zone Air Fryer Oven has an RRP of $249.99 and can be purchased on Amazon. It will be available at an expanded list of retailers in September.

