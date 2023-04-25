This Porsche sound system upgrade comes in a briefcase

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Porsche 911 owners might not usually be the first in the queue for buying after-market speakers – but that could be about to change.

That’s because Focal, the up-market audio company from France, has announced an upgrade kit for the 922-generation Porsche 911. If the Focal name is ringing a bell, then you may recall we awarded their Bathys headphones with the full five stars and a Platinum Award.

Presented in a beautiful wooden briefcase – because why settle for a cardboard box? – the Porsche kit includes a pair of woofers, three mid-range drivers and a pair of tweeters. All seven speakers are designed to swap directly with those already fitted to your car, so the upgrade should be possible without a trip to your local Porsche specialist. Focal itself describes the kit as “easy to install”.

Limited to just 911 examples, the kit is called the P60 Limited Edition, and is priced at £3,699. It is designed to work exclusively with the current, 992-generation Porsche 911, and it plays nice with the car’s standard amplifier. It’s just a case of swapping out the speakers.

The two, 200W woofers measure eight inches and use Focal’s W composite sandwich cone, while the three 100W mid-range speakers measure four inches and have the same cone. Finally, a pair of 100W, 42mm Beryllium inverted dome tweeters complete the kit. All seven drivers have neodymium magnets

Focal claims how the audio upgrade “produces a class-leading, natural sound experience,” adding how the kit is “the result of decades of meticulous design and high-end audio engineering to deliver the best possible in-car sound quality.”

At a more technical level, Focal says the speakers bring extra detail, dynamic bass and a larger soundstage to the cabin of the 911 (992).