This new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is insane

It looks like PC gamers looking to play the best PC games at the highest resolutions and frame rates have just got a new graphic card king to worship, with PNY Technologies unveiling its latest flagship creation – the PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Overclocked.

According to PNY itself, this graphics card has been designed to cater to "the most demanding gamers, content creators and data scientists", and features a silicon specs sheet that most gamers can only dream of. Seriously, I run an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and this makes my card look like a 3DFX Interactive Voodoo2.

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Overclocked comes loaded with a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores and boasts a mind-bending 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of total power.

This god-tier amount of TFLOP power is then partnered with 24GB of the very fastest 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, which provides an astonishing 1TB/s of memory bandwidth.

(Image credit: PNY)

The result of this hyper-premium, ultra-elite silicon is graphics performance that absolutely cooks rivals and leaves the PS5 and Xbox Series X flagship video game consoles dead and buried. We're talking orders upon orders of magnitudes more power. We're talking the sort of power that absolutely crushes 4K gaming at 120fps and with real time ray tracing turned on.

Indeed, with so much power on tap, it looks like the PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Overclocked would be more at home playing today's most graphically intensive games at an 8K resolution. Honestly, the power on offer here is truly mouth-watering.

On top of all the power, the PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Overclocked also comes with triple cooling fans and EPIC-X RGB lighting, too, which can be toggled on and off as desired.

No pricing has yet been confirmed for the PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Overclocked, but even with the best graphics cards pricing finally starting to stabilise after years of inflated fees due to shortages, expect this graphics card to break your bank account when released in the coming months.