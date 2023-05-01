This leaked wearOS Watch could be Android's Apple Watch killer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for one of the best smartwatches and don't want an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch, the forthcoming TicWatch Pro 5 could well be the best smartwatch for you – and thanks to a premature Amazon listing we've just discovered a whole lot about it.

The listing was spotted on Reddit and picked up on by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), and it's impressive stuff – not least because this will be the first wearOS watch to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip inside it. That means much smoother performance and much better battery life.

TicWatch Pro 5: key features and specifications

The listing didn't include pricing, but it included pretty much everything else you might want to know. The processor is the aforementioned W5+ Gen 1 with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, it runs the latest wearOS and it has Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and multiple GPS. There are "more than 100 professional workout modes" and key fitness features including VO2 Max, heart rate and sleep tracking.

The display is a decently sized 1.43-inch dual-layer display. One layer is an OLED and the other is a backlit blue FSTN screen. The watch promises up to 80 hours of battery life in smart mode or 45 days in essential mode, with fast charging bringing your battery from flat to 65% in just 30 minutes. There's 5 atmosphere water resistance and US-MIL-STD 810H certification, so it should be pretty tough. It looks good too, with an "obsidian black" casing with a rotating crown and Gorilla Glass on the front.

Pricing and availability haven't been confirmed but if retailers are writing product listings then the official launch can't be far away.