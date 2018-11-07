This is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ we've been waiting for

Stunning all–screen display, quad camera, in–display fingerprint reader and more

Samsung Galaxy S10+ concept
(Image credit: TechConfigurations)

By

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is shaping up to be the biggest jump forward in smartphones for a very long time and these new concept renders show us just what the ultimate S10+ handset could look like.

A new concept render work-up has appeared online in 3D video, below, that shows off just how good the new Galaxy S10+ could look. Based on rumours this is going to be a stunner, complete with quad cameras on the rear, a true bezel-free front screen that doesn't even have a notch and, of course, that much rumoured in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader. 

The front-facing camera is built-into the display with no notch edging required. This is becoming a more commonly shown-off concept and may denote a leak of what the real thing could look like. That camera dot is barely noticeable and will certainly make the iPhone XS notch look old and cumbersome in no time. 

Image 1 of 12

Image 2 of 12

Image 3 of 12

Image 4 of 12

Image 5 of 12

Image 6 of 12

Image 7 of 12

Image 8 of 12

Image 9 of 12

Image 10 of 12

Image 11 of 12

Image 12 of 12

Samsung Galaxy S10+ concept

(Image credit: TechConfigurations)

The use of 7nm processors is almost certain as Samsung has already begun creating just such CPUs for future phones. That should mean, despite that large Super AMOLED QHD+ screen, a decent battery life thanks to efficient processing. It'll also be needed to run the high-speed 5G network connectivity that's also rumoured to debut on the Galaxy S10 range.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 early in 2019.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.