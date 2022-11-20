This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is the cheapest it's ever been

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fancy a massive TV for a not-so-massive price? Samsung's latest Black Friday deals mean that the 75-inch BU8000 4K TV is just £999 from retailers such as Argos (opens in new tab), John Lewis (opens in new tab) and Very (opens in new tab), down from the previous £1,199. That's an astonishing price for something so big, and we're not talking about a years-old model either: this is a 2022 Samsung TV. There's £200 off the 85-inch too, although that's still rather pricey at £1,499.

In our review of the almost identical Samsung BU8500, which only differs in the stand that comes with it, we said that it punched way above its price tag thanks to its superb 4K picture quality, great specification and nice design. As ever there's no Dolby Vision HDR because Samsung, but team it up with one of the best soundbars for Samsung TVs and you've got a superb home entertainment experience.

Why this is one of the best big Samsung TVs for the money

The BU8000, like most Samsungs, is a little over-processed with the default picture modes. But five minutes of tweaking solves that and delivers a very impressive and bright picture with excellent contrast and smooth, even backlighting. Upscaling from 1080p HD is great too.

I'm a big fan of Samsung TVs – I've got a 65-inch one, which is as big as I can fit in my flat – and I reckon the firm makes some of the best TVs at every price point. The BU8500 was already a great affordable big-screen buy, and now it's even better value.