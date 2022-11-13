These are the true wireless earbuds I think you should buy this Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This month is a really good time to buy the best true wireless earbuds and the best headphones generally. Black Friday Super Magic Deals Month is well under way and we're already seeing some pretty good earbud and headphone deals, and there will be plenty more to come over the next couple of weeks.

But what ones should you buy? I've got several pairs of brilliant 'buds right in front of me, ranging from pretty cheap to absolutely incredible. And I'd recommend three of them in particular, albeit each one for a different kind of buyer.

Best for noise cancelling: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

Despite being completely immersed in the Apple ecosystem, I prefer the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 to Apple's AirPods Pro 2. They fit better, their noise cancelling is absolutely first class and most importantly of all, they sound spectacular.

Best for sound quality: Astell & Kern UW100

Astell & Kern make breathtakingly good high-end audio hardware, so it's hardly a surprise that their first wireless earbuds are worthy of the brand. The UW100s are incredibly musical, and while they lack the noise cancelling that means I take the Bose on the Subway they're absolutely sublime for home listening or listening anywhere you don't need noise cancelling.

Best on a budget: Cambridge Audio Melomania

I've had several pairs of Cambridge Audio earbuds, and I think they're absolute bargains: whether you go for the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus, worthy winners of T3's Platinum Award, or the underrated Melomania Touch, you're getting phenomenal sound for very little cash. These earbuds are currently hovering around the £50 and £100 mark respectively; if you can get them for less in Black Friday deals you should absolutely snap them up.