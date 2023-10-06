The Zeekr 001 FR is the 1,265bhp electric estate car you've probably never heard of

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The first reviews of Zeekr’s electric vehicle charge into Europe are starting to flow in, as journalists get their grubby mitts on the X (no relation to Tesla) and the more attractive 001 model.

It is the latter that we want to talk to you about today, more specifically the 001 FR version, that looks set to be one of the most insane EVs to be launched in recent years.

As a bit of background, Zeekr is a sub-brand of Chinese giant Geely and was designed to be its flagship badge, despite the company also owning Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, all of whom are busy pumping out very attractive electric SUVs as we write.

Despite only existing for two years, Zeekr is busy making waves in the automotive world, and the 001 FR is its Nazaré. Why? Well, it manages to cram four electric motors into its svelte frame, as well as a massive 100kWh battery pack, while the entire system runs on 800V architecture, akin to the Porsche Taycan’s clever thermal management tech.

(Image credit: Geely/Zeekr)

This not only allows a 0 to 80 per cent charge in just 15 minutes (from compatible outlets, of course), but also the ability to manage the utterly ridiculous performance delivered by the four electric motors. Official bumf states 1,265bhp total output, as well as a 0-62mph time of 2.07 in a rolling start scenario.

To put that into perspective, the twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine found in a modern Audi RS6 Avant manages 621bhp, while the upcoming 2024 BMW M5 touring, which itself benefits from hybrid technology, looks slated to pump out over 700bhp.

Both of these figures are face-meltingly fast, but the Zeekr 001 FR seems to take things to a ludicrous level, putting it more in the leagues of an Aston Martin Valkyrie in terms of total output. Whether or not it handles like the bleeding-edge of Aston’s race programme is yet to be seen.

(Image credit: Geely/Zeekr)

Thankfully, Zeekr has seen fit to install Brembo brakes to make sure it stops, while carbon fibre bodywork helps to keep overall weight down.

There is also something called "distributed quad e-drive design", which is a fancy way of saying the torque from each motor - and therefore each wheel - can be controlled individually to ensure maximum performance and traction. It can also do tank turns.

So, if you’re in the market for a truly bonkers shooting brake (it’s an estate, let’s face it) with highly illegal performance figures and the turning circle of a tank, you’re in luck… but only if you live in China. Sorry.