The Ultion Nuki Plus might be the best smart lock I’ve ever seen

Smart home and security brands, Ultion and Nuki have teamed up again for the new launch of the Ultion Nuki Plus . This new release might be the best smart lock innovation on the market and you’ll never need to worry about losing your keys again!

This isn’t the first time that British security brand, Ultion and Austrian smart home company, Nuki have collaborated. The two have previously created the Ultion Nuki smart lock together to provide a safer and secure way to lock your front door in a smart way.

The new Ultion Nuki Plus has been dubbed “its most premium and streamlined smart lock yet” and it’s precision-engineered for British doors and British standards. A combination of an Ultion lock with a Nuki 3.0 Pro smart unit, the Ultion Nuki Plus is the best of both worlds and it unlocks (no pun intended) a variety of smart features that help you secure and monitor your home while also giving you peace of mind while you’re away.

Compared to its predecessors, the Ultion Nuki Plus has built-in Wi-Fi, a rechargeable USB-C battery and can be operated in multiple ways, including keycodes, voice commands, the Nuki app, key fob, fingerprint access and a police-approved key with Apple Find My technology. The Ultion Nuki Plus is also compatible with leading smart home platforms like Ring, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Airbnb.

What makes the Ultion Nuki Plus so impressive is its safety measures and self-contained technologies. It has a built-in bridge and Wi-Fi for remote access, meaning you can control the lock from your phone and it can auto-unlock as you approach the door. If you have any visitors staying at your house, you can send digital keys to your friends and family so they can also access your home.

Ultion Nuki Plus and Wireless Fingerprint Keypad (Image credit: Ultion Nuki)

With security in mind, the Ultion Nuki Plus is protected by end-to-end encryption and if it detects an attack, it will automatically go into Lockdown Mode. If this happens, a hidden firing pin will secure the entire smart lock and stop the door from being opened. For people new to smart home devices or those who are technologically-challenged, the Ultion Nuki Plus takes a matter of minutes to set-up and no drilling or wiring is required.

As somewhat of a newbie to smart locks, I got to experience the Ultion Nuki Plus first hand and I have to say… It's incredibly intelligent and not at all intimidating! Obviously, the Ultion Nuki Plus is much more advanced than a simple lock and key, which is arguably why many people get nervous around smart locks.

However, the ease, protection and safety measures of the Ultion Nuki Plus make it the go-to way to open, close and lock your doors from now on. I was most impressed by its auto-unlocking when it senses you approaching the door and I can predict that many people will be excited to add the new Ultion Nuki Plus to their homes.