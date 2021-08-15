The Spacetalk Adventurer gives parents peace of mind while their child is out exploring

The Spacetalk Adventurer is a brand-new smartwatch and phone designed to give you more peace of mind and to give kids the confidence to go explore and seek out new adventures.

As well as being a communication device, the smartwatch also contains a 5MP camera for any budding photographers to capture their favourite memories, as well as a heart rate monitor and step counter that can help your youngster keep an eye on their fitness.

The Spacetalk Adventurer has no open access to the internet or social media, meaning your child won’t be distracted or exposed to any age-inappropriate content, while School Mode limits which features can be used during school hours so kids can focus on their work.

The smartwatch will even give out Reward Stars for good behaviour to help to motivate children to complete their chores and set themselves goals to achieve.

4G calls, SMS, chat and accurate GPS technology will keep your child connected, and there’s a Safe Contacts list that is pre-approved by you, so you know exactly who your child is talking to.

The smartwatch features an SOS Alert button which sends an alert to you with your child’s exact location should they ever find themselves lost or in need of help.

(Image credit: O2)

For additional peace of mind, you can manage everything on the device via the Spacetalk App. The app can even be installed on multiple devices so parents, grandparents – and even the whole family – can stay connected.

The Spacetalk Adventurer kids smartwatch is available in three colours – Midnight, Ocean and Coral, and is designed to take a beating, being dustproof, splashproof and protected for up to 30 minutes underwater to a depth of one metre.

The ultra-long battery life means the device will keep up with even the most active kids.

The Spacetalk Adventurer Kids smartwatch retails at £189, or O2 customers can get their hands on the Spacetalk Adventurer smartwatch, with no upfront cost on a 24-month custom plan for £7.88 a month with a £5 monthly airtime plan.

This includes unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data as well as inclusive access to the exclusive Spacetalk parental control app (standard price £3.99 per month).

Anyone who purchases the device before 6 October 2021 will also receive free airtime for the first three months.

