The Polestar 3 just got a £4,000 price cut

If you're looking to buy the new EV, there's no better time than right now

Polestar 3
(Image credit: Polestar)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published
Quick Summary

Entry prices for the Polestar 3 have just dropped by £4,000.

That makes the SUV sports car an even more attractive proposition. 

If you're a fan of the best EVs on the market, you're probably aware of the Polestar brand. The company produces a range of deliciously stylish vehicles with decent specs to boot.

We recently tested their Polestar 2 model. That impressed, with beautiful design work, a decent range and Android Automotive built in.

The next release from the brand is shaping up to be a good one, too. The Polestar 3 – for reasons known only to them released after the 2 and the Polestar 4 – is looking set to be a popular addition to the range.

It's dubbed as "an SUV which drives like a sports car" which is a fairly hefty claim. Still, after a fellow T3 contributor spent time drifting one on a frozen lake, it certainly sounds like it's going to have some sporting credentials.

It's also going to have a lower price point. While earlier reports suggested the model would have an entry price of £79,900, that no longer seems to be the case.

Instead, when you open the configurator on the Polestar website, you'll find a starting price of £75,900. So, if you're looking to snag yourself a new EV, you just got a £4,000 saving.

That price doesn't get you any old naff spec, either. You'll still find the long range dual motor inside. That offers 360kW of power – or 483bhp, if that's your bag – with 620lb-ft of torque.

It's no slouch, either. Going from 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 130mph make this quite a nippy sounding thing – particularly when you remember it's an SUV.

And, with a suggested range of 392 miles, it should be pretty nifty in use, too. While rated mileage can often fluctuate a little, that should be enough to keep topped up with regular use, without having to constantly chase a charging point.

CATEGORIES
Auto
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest