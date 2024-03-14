The Polestar 3 just got a £4,000 price cut

Quick Summary Entry prices for the Polestar 3 have just dropped by £4,000. That makes the SUV sports car an even more attractive proposition.

If you're a fan of the best EVs on the market, you're probably aware of the Polestar brand. The company produces a range of deliciously stylish vehicles with decent specs to boot.

We recently tested their Polestar 2 model. That impressed, with beautiful design work, a decent range and Android Automotive built in.

The next release from the brand is shaping up to be a good one, too. The Polestar 3 – for reasons known only to them released after the 2 and the Polestar 4 – is looking set to be a popular addition to the range.

It's dubbed as "an SUV which drives like a sports car" which is a fairly hefty claim. Still, after a fellow T3 contributor spent time drifting one on a frozen lake, it certainly sounds like it's going to have some sporting credentials.

It's also going to have a lower price point. While earlier reports suggested the model would have an entry price of £79,900, that no longer seems to be the case.

Instead, when you open the configurator on the Polestar website, you'll find a starting price of £75,900. So, if you're looking to snag yourself a new EV, you just got a £4,000 saving.

That price doesn't get you any old naff spec, either. You'll still find the long range dual motor inside. That offers 360kW of power – or 483bhp, if that's your bag – with 620lb-ft of torque.

It's no slouch, either. Going from 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 130mph make this quite a nippy sounding thing – particularly when you remember it's an SUV.

And, with a suggested range of 392 miles, it should be pretty nifty in use, too. While rated mileage can often fluctuate a little, that should be enough to keep topped up with regular use, without having to constantly chase a charging point.