The pickup truck goes luxury with Ford's new Ranger Platinum

Ford Ranger Platinum is a new top-of-the-range line offering a different class of pickup truck

Ford Range Platinum
(Image credit: Ford)
Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
published

The Ford Ranger is the best-selling pickup truck in Europe and now, much like its larger US cousin, the F-150, it's getting a premium line with more luxurious specs.

When you think of pickup trucks here in the UK you envisage workman, heavy lifting, dirt and grease. But the pickup is a workhorse that appeals to a much wider audience these days. In the US, these trucks are often kitted out with all the latest tech and luxury and are more likely to see a ski chalet than a building site.

Following the launch of the new Ranger Raptor, which saw a pickup with more off-road power than a 4x4, this model excels in a different way. The new Ford Ranger Platinum has a higher spec than many luxury SUVs on the market and has the benefit of a flatbed on the back for extra storage. Inside you get a five-seater cabin, trimmed in leather and the very latest in Ford's driving technology. 

Image 1 of 3
Ford Range Platinum
(Image credit: Ford)

The new Platinum model is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine and uses an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system and 10-speed automatic transmission. It will tow up to 3,500kg (so perfect for a boat) and and carry over a tonne (more than enough for that jet ski or quad bike). 

The truck sits on 20-inch allows, with privacy glass, day-time LED headlights and a soft-close tailgate. Inside, there's leather trimming, 10-way power adjusting leather seats and maple wood details. The cockpit features dual 12-inch screens for the cluster behind the wheel and for the centre console, running Ford's Sync 4A infotainment system. There's also a Bang & Olufsen sound system to make it sound great too. 

In terms of driving technology it brings Active Park Assist, Lane Changing warnings and a 360-degree camera view. There's also adaptive cruise control, driver alert, auto high beam and head up alerts. 

All this will set you back anything from £44k (plus VAT), which is another £8k more than even a well-specced Ranger Wildtrak but is a different level in looks and comfort. If you want a luxury pickup truck in the UK right now, this is the model to go for. 

I'm still hopeful we will see hybrid models coming to the Ranger line-up, as the US has seen with the Maverick. A Ranger all-electric would also be amazing, but I suspect that is still a few years off. 

Ford Range Platinum

(Image credit: Ford)
TOPICS
Auto
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest