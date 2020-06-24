The iPhone 12 Pro feature Apple fans want just got discovered in iOS 14

iOS 14 is now out in the form of a developer beta, and that means plenty of iPhone users the world over are already sampling its new look and features, such as widgets and the App Library, that will be debuting on the iPhone 12 range of phones.

One such iPhone user with access to the beta was concept artist and leakster Ben Geskin, and mere hours ago he appears to have discovered evidence that certain models in the incoming iPhone 12 range (most likely the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max) are going to come with massive display upgrade.

The evidence comes from this screengrab:

If you got to Settings - Accessibility - Motion, you can see an option to limit the maximum frame rate of the display to 60 frames per second (@JunoTecho sent me the screenshot)But why, if iPhone 11 Pro Max display can’t go higher than that anyway? https://t.co/GmcVjcTFQ3 pic.twitter.com/Otgc8GEkjfJune 23, 2020

As you can see in Geskin's screengrab, which was posted on Twitter, in the display settings menu of iOS 14 there is a "Limit Frame Rate" option which, according to its description, "sets the maximum frame rate of the display to 60 frames per second."

As Geskin notes, though, all current iPhones in the iPhone 11 series are capped at 60Hz in terms of screen refresh rate, heavily indicating that the iPhone 12 range of phones is going to have phones with higher than 60Hz screens.

And, this is really interesting and tantalising, as for months now rumours have been circulating that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max phones are going to come rocking 120Hz Pro Motion displays.

Indeed, only just over a week ago did a list of phones that are going to have 120Hz displays break cover from the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, and that showed both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max on the list.

This fresh discovery therefore adds massive weight to this, with Apple's own iOS 14 beta showing the option to limit the refresh rate to just 60Hz. And, after all, why would you have an option to limit refresh rate if there was no device to make use of the option?

To us here at T3 it now seems very probable that the Pro variants of the new Apple iPhone 12 range will come with 120Hz screens. And that is great news for iPhone fans, as many have been crying out for this sort of big screen upgrade so that Apple's first 5G phone can keep pace with the stunning displays seen on phones such as the OnePlus 8 Pro.