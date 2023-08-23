The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a beast and I've seen it in the flesh

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung has been going great guns with its Odyssey range of monitors over the last year or so, but it seems to have upped its game with the latest. The all-new 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a monster of an ultra-wide display, as I found out at Gamescom.

Boasting a Dual UHD resolution of 7680 x 2160, a 240Hz refresh rate, and DisplayPort 2.1, it is designed for those who take their gaming seriously.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Sporting a Quantum Mini LED panel, the 57-incher also features a curvature of 1000R – that's enough to wrap around you nicely, especially as it's effectively the size of two 32-inch monitors stuck together.

It also supports VESA Display HDR 1000 technology that ensures the contrast range is accurate and lifelike. A 1ms response time helps ensure there is minimal blur and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tech is on-board too.

As well as the DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, you get HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub. There's the possibility of running more than one video source on the monitor simultaneously, thanks to its picture-in-picture mode. There's Core Lighting+ built into the stand to add a colourful ambience during play.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

We didn't get a whole lot of time with the monitor on the Samsung Gamescom booth, but what we did see we liked. That extra size really does matter and, while the picture quality was slightly overshadowed by the G9 OLED nearby, the Mini LED display did a great job punching through the show lighting.

We reviewed the 49-inch Neo G9 last year and we're hugely impressed by its performance and quality. I'm pretty sure it'll be trumped by the 57-inch upgrade when that arrives in the T3 testing labs too.

The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is available for pre-order now, although we're not yet sure when it might ship. It's priced at £2,199.99 in the UK.

T3 will be at Gamescom all week and will be bringing you more views and details on the devices and games we see in Germany. Come back to the site often to check out the latest.