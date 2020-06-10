T3 Awards 2020: Audio Technica’s ATH-M50XBT bring Bluetooth benefits without sacrificing sound quality



The best bluetooth headphones are often big, bassy and clearly designed for listening while you’re pounding pavements or bouncing around in a bus, and many of them have circuitry to eliminate ambient noise. However of we're talking the best Bluetooth headphones that aren't noise cancelling – we have a separate gong in the T3 Awards 2020 for them – Audio Technica's ATH-M50XBTs take the crown.

They're great all-rounders. Despite the lack of electronic noise cancelling, the large, comfortable, pillow-like ear cushions mean they block a lot of noise and sound great when you're on the go. And when you’re at home, they are even more at home.

That’s because they’re essentially the same headphones as the classic, wired ATH-M50s with the extra convenience of Bluetooth aptX as well as a wired option. There’s no noise cancelling, but that means all your money is going on the sound you hear rather than sounds you don’t.

The ATH-M50XBTs are not completely flat, but we like the way they flatter the bass: they’re not unduly unforgiving on less than pristine audio and they’re a lot of fun with all genres of music. The 40-hour battery means you’ll never lose power while you’re lost in music.

