T3 Agenda: Next-gen hiking with Merrell's Chameleon 7 boot. Denon's new Envaya range of Bluetooth speakers. And more!

In today's T3 Agenda - the new Chameleon 7 hiking boot keeps your feet protected on long rambles in the wild; Denon's brand new range of Bluetooth speakers up the style factor; and more...

Merrell reimagines its classic hiking boot with the ultra-rugged Chameleon 7

A whole 16 years on from the debut of the very first Chameleon design, outdoor footwear maker Merrell prepares to launch the latest version, the future-proofed Chameleon 7. A streamline walking boot designed to go the distance on any given surface, as well as providing an ultra-lightweight construction so you're feet aren't weighed down with every step (in fact it's 25% lighter than the previous model).

It features new a lightweight FlexPlate technology, a tiered sole construction that delivers featherweight protection, tuned stability and smart grip And with oval lugs located precisely and only where required - plus ground-hugging Vibram outsoles for reliable traction on wet or dry land - you're getting a hiking boot fit for any adventure. You can order you very own men's pair today, direct from Merrell, for only £160.

Denon's new Evanya range has a Bluetooth speaker for any occassion

Home entertainment brand Denon has announced the launch of its new Envaya Bluetooth speaker range. The collection comprises of three models: Envaya, Envaya Mini and Envaya Pocket.

Each speaker is certified dust and waterproof (IP67 rated), meaning it will work even after being submerged in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes. The Envaya range benefits from long lasting battery life and built-in Siri activation. Offering instant access to the “personal iPhone” assistant at the simple press of a button.

Finished in a high quality woven fabric grille, the collection is available in stylish Grey-black striped design or classic black. The Envaya, Envaya Mini and Envaya Pocket will be available for £169, £129 and £89 respectively.

Komono's Midnight Series brings twilight mystique to your wrist

Taking inspiration from the natural beauty of the Northern Lights, watchmaker Komono has launched the new Midnight Series range. With its classic black-on-black simplicity, these contemporary and obsidian-dark designs combine all black details with an anti-reflective blue glass coating that catches the light.

The Midnight Series is available in four classic Komono styles: the Harlow (€139.95), the Walther (€199.95), the Orson (€219.95), and Lewis (€139.95). You can head over to the official Komono store today and order your very own dark and mysterious wearable.

BenQ's latest digital projector brings both Full HD and 4K to the party

Alongside new monitors, mice and other electronic products, BenQ is preparing to celebrate the UK-based launch of its brand new Full-HD 4K home cinema projectors this week.

The BenQ team will be in the capital to demonstrate how the new BenQ W1050 Digital Projector delivers theatre-like image performance, through 1080p Full-HD image projection of up to 100 inches on one of London’s largest infinity coves. BenQ is also preparing to launch its upcoming mainstream affordable 4K Home Cinema Projector. The BenQ W1050 Digital Projector retails for £599.99.

Tom Dixon's new stylish Xmas gift set range will have you filling stockings in no time

British designer Tom Dixon is preparing for the Xmas gift giving season with a new range of items including glassware, stationary, bathroom gift sets and more. There's the smoky Tank Black Decanter Set, which includes the decanter itself and two specially designed glasses. There's also the Cog Giftset, which includes two pens and a mechanical sharpener designed to evoke an industrial feel in black, aluminium and blue.

The range is available to buy right now, direct from the Tom Dixon online store, with prices ranging from £60 to £300.