T3 Agenda: Boost tunes with iFi's iGalvanic3.0. Stay juiced up with Juices's Pebble power banks. And more!

In the final T3 Agenda of the week - give your USB-connected audio devices the boost they deserve with the iFi iGalvanic3.0; power your devices in style with Juice's new range of Pebble power banks; and more...

Give your USB-connected audio devices the stamp of quality they deserve

USB can become the de facto port for most PC-friendly devices, but that doesn't mean the trusty connection is ideal for audio. That's where signal boosting hubs such as the iGalvanic3.0 from iFi come in. It essentially banishes all forms of electrical noise and digital jitter that plague USB connections when used for high-quality audio applications, meaning the audio signal you get is clean, crisp and perfect for any speaker or set of headphones.

Simply connect the iGalvanic3.0 between the computer acting as the source device and the USB-equipped amplifier or DAC it’s feeding to elevate the performance of any high-quality computer-based audio system, whether in a home or studio setting.

The iFi iGalvanic3.0 will be available from September 2017, with a price tag of £349.

Power your gizmos on the go with Juice's new Pebble power banks

Sick of your smartphone dying on the go? We've got just the thing. The Juice Pebble is compact in size and powerful too, thanks to a 2.4 amp charging port. When your battery levels are in need of a boost, just press the button on the side of the Pebble to reveal the power available then simply connect via a USB.

Also available is the Pebble XL, providing the same great benefits of the Pebble but with around three full charges for the iPhone 7, and two full charges for the Samsung S6 or android phones.

The Juice Pebble currently retails for £22.99, and the Pebble XL for £26.99. Both are currently available from Sainsbury’s and Asda stores.

You can now get Google Assistant on iOS devices

Google has just launched support for Assistant on iOS in the UK, Germany and France. This follows the successful iOS roll-out in the US, which was originally announced back in May.

The app will be available from the Apple App Store from today, and is compatible with iOS 9.1 and above. Assistant is now available on 100s of millions of devices across the world, including over 95% of all Android devices running either Android Marshmallow, Nougat or now, Oreo.

Since launching the Assistant last autumn, Google has added the ability to control more smart home devices via Google Home and smartphones, as well as bringing Assistant to new platforms such as Android Wear.