Surface Laptop Studio's gung-ho assault on iPad Pro and MacBook has me saluting Microsoft

Well, I suppose if you're going to use your new hardware releases primarily as PR for your money making software, then going Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio crazy is certainly one way to do it.

Because, let's not get away from the fact that with the brand new Surface Laptop Studio, Microsoft has gone full Spinal Tap and turned it up to 11.

This is a new flagship product that doesn't just go after the Apple MacBook Pro but the Apple iPad Pro, too, and at the same time. Two of the most popular and highly-rated pieces of computing hardware on the market today, squared up against by the new Microsoft challenger.

But why not, right? Well, that's Microsoft has seemingly said to itself with the Surface Laptop Studio. And, for that, I'm saluting the firm. There's a gung-ho, always-more, have-it-all vibe with the new Studio that I could inject into my veins, and which I feel comes across very well in its official launch trailer. Watch it below.

With the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio you get stupid traditional computing power, with at max spec Intel's quad-core i7 processor matched with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD to make running Windows 11 and any application you can think of child's play.

Then you also get very strong gaming power, too, with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU loaded into the system. This ray tracing and DLSS capable graphics chip will be perfect for post-work gaming sessions.

But then on top of that you get insanely good creative computing functionality as well, with the Surface Laptop Studio's fully touchscreen-enabled 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow panel delivering a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and support for digital stylus functionality. If you're an illustrator, designer or artist of any kind then this looks to me like the new best-in-class system.

The gung-ho approach even extends to the Surface Laptop Studio's screen, with the very impressive looking Dynamic Woven Hinge allowing the system to seamlessly transition from laptop to stage to studio mode in terms of orientation.

The really interesting mode here is stage, with the Dynamic Woven Hinge allowing the screen to be pulled forward and positioned so it covers the laptop's keyboard and trackpad on an angle. It'll be perfect for streaming movies.

That mushroom design of the body, too, where the massively vented chassis is cleverly hidden from view unless you get nearly horizontal to a table top, is clever but also a bit crazy – it's a reminder that Microsoft only just got all the silicone into this system. It's the Studio encapsulated, a system bursting with power, creativity and productivity.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

What' also crazy is the system's price point, with it topping out at max spec at $3,099.99 in the USA. But if you were to buy both an Apple iPad Pro and Apple MacBook Pro then you'd be looking at the same sort of bill.

Plus, a system like this new Studio isn't concerned with anything as trivial as money. It's been designed to be a showcase for the best Microsoft can offer in terms of creativity, productivity and gaming, and there's something about how it throws everything its got at the competition that really pushes my buttons.

Here at T3 we love technology that sparks joy, and while I can see the Studio won't be a practical choice for many people, it is already leaving a big grin on my face.