Soundcore packs Hi-Res and Spatial Audio support into a portable Bluetooth speaker for under £130

Soundcore, the audio brand of Anker, has expanded its range with the Motion X500 – a sleek, compact, portable speaker that's capable of Hi-Res and Spatial Audio playback.

The Soundcore Motion X500 includes two front-facing 15W full-range drivers and an upwards pointing 10W "sky" driver to expand the soundstage. This is utilised through the brand's proprietary 3D Sound algorithm to make for a wider experience no matter the source material. The speaker is capable of 40W of audio output in total.

The quoted frequency range is 50Hz to 40kHz.

It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 on board and LDAC support for near lossless audio streaming. There's also a 9-band equaliser available on the Soundcore smartphone app that can fine tune the listening experience.

As with other speakers in the family, the X500 has been designed to be used in or outdoors, with its aluminium casing and matte finish sporting an IPX7 rating for waterproofing. It's a touch more than 1.5kg so can be carried from room to room, or into the garden easily.

A built-in 6400mAh battery allows for up to 12 hours of music playback between charges.

Multi speaker connectivity is available with true wireless stereo (TWS) support, although it's not really built for multiroom streaming.

The Soundcore Motion X500 is available in three colours – black deluxe, glitzy blue, and pink punch. You can pre-order it now on the company's official website for £129.99 in the UK, which is £40 off the final RRP when it launches on other retail sites, such as Amazon, from 9 November.

Anker's Soundcore brand already has several other speakers and headphones under its belt, including the Motion X600 (priced at £199.99 on Amazon).

We have recently been impressed by its Space One over-ear headphones, which come with some great specifications for a price under £90. Adaptive noise cancelling, tailored sound, and a long battery life especially impressed us when we reviewed them recently.