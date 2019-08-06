Hurry: Sony WH-1000XM3 is better than Bose QC35 II noise cancelling headphones and over £70 off NOW

Currently sat at the top of our best noise cancelling headphones Top 10, Sony's WH-1000XM3 is officially the best of its kind. Yes, even after the launch of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The launch of a new Bose rival for Sony's crown seems to have sparked a wave of noise-cancelling price cuts, as the standard price for the WH-1000XM3 seems to have dropped to £270 from the original £330 RRP. Amazon, as usual, wants to go one better than that however…

• Buy Sony WH-1000XM3 for £259.99 – RRP £330 – save £70.01 at Amazon

This deal is on the silver version only; the black ones are £267.

Sony WH-1000XM3 can drown out the noise of trains but allow through the sound of announcements (Image credit: Sony)

Sony WH-1000XM3 £260 | Was £330 | Save £70 at Amazon

These headphones narrowly beat Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and other brands beginning with B to claim the title of best noise cancelling headphones. Not only is their NC uncannily good, the Sonys also serve up music beautifully, with plenty of drive and enough bass. Amazon seems to be experimenting with pricing on this right now so expect further price cuts. View Deal

Why you should buy Sony WH-1000XM3

As well as great sound and epic noise cancelling, Sony has made every element of these premium headphones feel suitably, well, premium. They're well made, look good, if a little anonymous, and are lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear. Controls are via touch panels on the earcups, rather than boring old buttons.

The WH-1000XM3 are also packed with features, some of which are especially useful for anyone travelling.

By adjusting settings in the app – or just cupping your hand over one ear – they WH-1000XM3 will allow through ambient sound so you can converse or hear transport announcements, for instance. A pressure sensor actually adjusts the noise cancelling algorithm to suit the cabin pressure of any aeroplane you happen to find yourself in.

Battery life is a long-haul-friendly 30 hours, and they charge up pretty quick too. Oh, and Google Assistant is built in as well.