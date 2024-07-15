Sony's 5-star OLED TV suddenly drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon Prime deal

Many people wait for the best Amazon Prime Day deals before buying one of the best TVs – and for good reason, as the annual sale often has great buys with big discounts. And for 2024 there's one such deal on Sony's super OLED TV.

See the Sony A80L OLED TV deal here

Reviewed by T3 last year and netting the full 5-star treatment, the Sony A80L delivers an impeccable picture and impressive sound. Despite being over a year since release, however, this OLED TV is very much still part of Sony's current TV range – so don't consider it a compromise.

Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899, now £1,199 on Amazon With beautifully managed OLED picture quality and great, direct sound from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less premium thanks to £700 off the RRP.

Sony A80L OLED 65-inch: was £2,499, now £1,699 on Amazon Looking for an even bigger deal? The larger 65-inch model offers £800 off the RRP, which may be the perfect premium OLED option for you if you're seeking an even bigger screen.

Delivering some of "the most insightful, composed and dynamic pictures around," according to our review, the Sony A80L is the step-down model in Sony's OLED range (there's the Award-winning A95L above it), but doesn't feel like a step-down in quality.

OLED panels deliver per-pixel illumination, unlike LED-backlit panels, meaning no light bleed, while blacks can maintain true deepness directly next to those bright areas of contrast. That makes for very dynamic picture quality whether watching movies or playing games – although with only two HDMI 2.1 ports you'll need to pick wisely what you plug in where to get the full 4K/120Hz experience.

One of our main criticisms of the A80L is that there's lots of competition, so Sony's typically higher price may be an off-putting point for prospective buyers. Well, now with a deal as top-flight as this, there's no such criticism to lay at the A80L's feet. Third-party site CamelCamelCamel confirms it's never been cheaper. So if you're after an ace OLED TV this Prime Day then this premium deal is a great option.