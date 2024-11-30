Giagantic 77-inch LG OLED just price crashed – and it's a 2024 model

I've been scouting the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – and there are a lot of good options to buy right now. One massive 77-inch LG set was in my round-up, but today it's price crashed even further – by hundreds of pounds.

Check out the 77in LG OLED B4 deal at John Lewis

LG makes the best OLED TVs on the planet, with its 2024 range already dropping in price ahead of the new year period. You can read about the full LG TV range here – but know that whether OLED B4, C4 or G4, you'll have no compromise in the way the images are composed, only the further up the scale you go the bigger the brightness potential.

LG OLED B4 77-inch: was £3,499.99 now £1,999 at John Lewis The 77-inch version of the B4 is big enough to fill almost any room with gorgeous colours and sharp footage – and you can save a massive sum on it right now. But the real reason to want OLED is the rich, inky blacks and pixel-perfect illumination – which is what makes this massive set so desirable.

The LG OLED B4, which is the entry-level model to arrive in the UK, is therefore a simply superb panel. It brings the latest in LG's OLED technology to the table, making for brighter images than previous versions – just a little less than the C4 and next-step-up G4 models – along with those trademark inky OLED blacks.

And here it is in glorious gigantic 77-inch scale for an equally glorious massive price cut: it was £3,499 at launch, with £1,500 shaved off that asking price and parking it at an impressive £1,999. If I was to choose any 77-inch TV it'd be this one – because OLED is just so much better at handling illumination compared to LCD or Mini-LED panels.

So if you're looking for a fantastic new TV – and a massive one – then the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are often the time to commit. And 2024 has certainly been on the pulse when it's come to that. There are other large-scale TV offers, including a 98-inch Samsung for £2,999 – so do look in my live report on best TVs for that.