Sony's 5-star ANC headphones drop to new price best for Amazon Prime Day sale

Today, 16 July 2024, marks day one of Amazon Prime Day – and the T3 team is on the early shift to gather all the best Prime Day deals before you've even had that first sip of coffee. The first pick I've spotted that's never been cheaper is on Sony's top-end ANC headphones, the WH-1000XM5.

View the Sony WH-1000XM5 deal here

Often touted as being the best noise-cancelling headphones for most people, the Sony WH-1000XM5 netted the T3 Platinum Award badge when reviewed, thanks to their full 5-star rating, as they're simply stunning over-ears. And this sale price is a new low – undercutting Amazon's previous sales best by quite a margin.

Often considered the perfect headphones, as per T3's review, the Sony WH-1000XM5 had long sat in the number one spot in T3's best headphones list. For most people they're the ideal balance of design, comfort, sound and noise-cancelling ability.

As our WH-1000XM5 review reads: "In the WH-1000XM5, Sony has managed to replace the best all-round wireless active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones you can buy with, you guessed it, the best new all-round wireless ANC over-ear headphones you can buy."

Using third-party site CamelCamelCamel we can see that this price is the lowest it's ever been – undercutting the previous low by a tenner. This time, Amazon even undercuts Sony's official store by a full £40. But just in case the headphones-maker or, indeed, other UK retailers drop their pricing during Prime Day, it's worth keeping an eye on the real-time shopping widget below for up-to-date figures.