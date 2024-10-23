I'm a retro gaming expert and you can get one of my favourite handhelds for under £50 / $55

Having written about games since the late 80s, I have as deep a love for vintage consoles and games as much as I do for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. I even own a healthy collection of original machines and retro reissues, including a multi-game arcade cabinet I built from a Raspberry Pi 4.

That makes me a sucker for a bargain on a retro games machine or two, so I'm always on the hunt for deals even when it's not a big sales period, like Black Friday. That lead me to discover this great offer on the Anbernic RG35XX – one of the multi-emulator handhelds I already own myself.

Coming packed with thousands of games from across many different classic platforms, it's currently under £50 in the UK, $55 in the States – a proper bargain. However, there's no knowing when the deal might expire, so I advise you snap it up while you have the chance.

As previously mentioned, I already own an RG35XX myself, which I always keep in the top drawer of my desk for quick gaming sessions.

It runs on Linux, has a 3.5-inch iPS colour display and comes with Anbernic's own user experience, giving you access to the many 1,000s of games playable via multiple console emulators. This includes Game Boy, SNES, NES, Mega Drive, PC Engine and arcade coin-ops.

Dual system support means it can run Garlic too. And you can add your own game ROMs easily.

The pocket-sized handheld can even be plugged into a TV via its HDMI port, so you can play games on a bigger screen, too.

Get yourself a case too

If you want to protect your Anbernic RG35XX when it arrives, you should also consider getting yourself a carry case. Luckily, one of those has a discount too.

While you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts above, there are extra retro gaming deals to be found as part of Amazon's Lightning quick-fire deals, which are exclusive to subscribers.

Thankfully, you can sign up on a 30-day free trial right now and have a month to decide if you want to continue to subscribe or cancel at any time.