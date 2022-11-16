Sony WF-1000XM4 are the true wireless earbuds I'd buy in this Black Friday deal

The top-end WF-1000XM4 true wireless buds will receive a big price cut, taking them to just £159

Sony WF-1000XM4 review
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
It's part of my job to scout out genuinely good Black Friday deals – and this Sony WF-1000XM4 price cut falls firmly into that category if you're looking to score some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. 

As part of Sony's Black Friday deals the WF-1000XM4 will be chopped to a £159 asking price, knocking £90 off the RRP (and £40 off today's more common asking price). As they're some of the best 'buds I've ever used, I think you'll agree that'll make them a great purchase. 

Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250, will be £159 at Sony.co.uk (opens in new tab)
These Sony earbuds are among T3's most favourite, thanks to top audio quality and active noise-cancellation. They're the most up-to-date true wireless earbuds that Sony sells at the top of its range. And they're worth every penny at full price – so this price cut is worth holding out for.

However, there's a caveat to that sale at the time of writing: the Sony deal hasn't yet come into action, as the WF-1000XM4 are still showing as £199 on the official site and, as you can see from the shopping widget at the base of this article, other retailers are echoing that price too.

But I think that's all the more reason to wait and save yourself the £40! As said in T3's Sony WF-1000XM4 review: the earbuds "are profoundly impressive across the board, and are arguably the best true wireless earbuds you can buy." That's some top praise indeed and certainly makes these are the 'buds I'd buy for Black Friday. 

Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

