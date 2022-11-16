Sony WF-1000XM4 are the true wireless earbuds I'd buy in this Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's part of my job to scout out genuinely good Black Friday deals – and this Sony WF-1000XM4 price cut falls firmly into that category if you're looking to score some of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

View the Sony WF-1000XM4 deal on Sony's store (opens in new tab)

As part of Sony's Black Friday deals the WF-1000XM4 will be chopped to a £159 asking price, knocking £90 off the RRP (and £40 off today's more common asking price). As they're some of the best 'buds I've ever used, I think you'll agree that'll make them a great purchase.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250 , will be £159 at Sony.co.uk (opens in new tab)

These Sony earbuds are among T3's most favourite, thanks to top audio quality and active noise-cancellation. They're the most up-to-date true wireless earbuds that Sony sells at the top of its range. And they're worth every penny at full price – so this price cut is worth holding out for.

However, there's a caveat to that sale at the time of writing: the Sony deal hasn't yet come into action, as the WF-1000XM4 are still showing as £199 on the official site and, as you can see from the shopping widget at the base of this article, other retailers are echoing that price too.

But I think that's all the more reason to wait and save yourself the £40! As said in T3's Sony WF-1000XM4 review: the earbuds "are profoundly impressive across the board, and are arguably the best true wireless earbuds you can buy." That's some top praise indeed and certainly makes these are the 'buds I'd buy for Black Friday.