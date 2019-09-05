Sonos Move review (early verdict): battery-powered multi-room speaker will bring the pain to Bose and Ultimate Ears

Sonos Move: After yesterday's Amazon 20+ announcements at IFA 2019, Sonos suddenly announcing THREE brand new products seems almost half-hearted, but there's no questioning the quality of Sonos One SL or Sonos Port, or this little beauty. They're all significant devices but clearly the one Sonos is pinning the most hopes on is Sonos Move, a battery-powered speaker to take anywhere.

Move is water and dust/sand resistant to an IP56 rating. That means it can put up with heavy rain for a limited period, but not total immersion in water. While Sonos says the 4x4 Move has the longest streaming range of any of its speakers, it also naturally has Bluetooth for streaming when you're not in Wi-Fi range. That's a decision that Sonos leaked recently, as you know.

This Move not only puts Sonos in competition with Bose and Ultimate Ears, who both already make portable speakers, but also Bluesound and Audio Pro, who make chic, high-end multi-room speakers that can also be battery powered, and which incorporate Bluetooth.

After a first listen and look today I'd say it strikes an excellent balance. Sonos Move is not fully waterproof like Bose and UE's speakers but sounds a lot better. It is way more rugged than Audio Pro's or Bluesound's, and sounds comparably as good. FIGHT!

Sonos Move is a 'durable, battery-powered smart speaker for great sound indoors, outdoors, and on the go,' says Sonos, so it's nothing if not versatile. It runs on the exact same app and accesses the exact same range of streaming services as any Sonos speaker. It also supports AirPlay 2, and has your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant on board.

Sonos Move, front rear and from above (Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos Move: sound quality

Well, I think this sounds great smart for a water-resistant, ruggedised speaker that can withstand being dropped on to concrete from a metre or so. It is broadly comparable to a Sonos One, as you might expect, and shares that speaker's ability to project a lot of bass from a relatively small box. It has a much wider sound field, but not full 360º sonic projection. I don't really see that as a drawback as it makes the sound at least somewhat directable, and means with correct positioning, it isn't firing loud music out of its backside, into your neighbours's garden. So that's a plus.

Recent Sonos speakers have featured TruePlay tuning, which adapts the sound to your room (or your garden, in this case). This room callibration used to involve you walking around said room wafting your phone up and down while it played a load of UFO noises. This did, it must be said, make me feel a bit of a tit.

Now, the Sonos Move introduces automatic TruePlay, with the sound adjusting whenever you move it to a new location. This is done by a combination of an accelerometer, so it knows its moving, Alexa's far-field mics, and science.

The effect seems genuinely impressive. During a one-to-one demo from Giles Martin, no less, we plonked the Move against a stone pillar in a large, empty and echoey room – that's a challenge. The Move adapted within 20-30 seconds to put out something pretty listenable. In less dire acoustic settings, the sound should be even better optimised.

Sonos Move: design

Move is an oval tower that's unusually attractive for an outdoor speaker. The colour – 'shadow-black' – is intended to stay cooler and resist uv light more effectively than 'actual black'. It's basically dark grey, but whatever.

Move’s battery will play music for 'up to ten hours' per charge and has an energy saving mode that will keep it alive for five days in standby mode. The charging stand is very smart and discreet, and you also have the option to charge via USB-C.

The battery is user replaceable, albeit with the use of a screwdriver. Sonos will sell replacement batteries, but there's no word on pricing yet.

The Move has a pleasing heft to it but without losing liftability. The 'handle' – a large recess on the back – is comfortable and easy to grab. You can set it down on all manner of outdoor surfaces with confidence, thanks to a thick silicone base.

As with Sonos One and Sonos Beam, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built in, 'so you can play music, check the news, control smart home devices, ask questions, and much more, completely hands-free, when on Wi-Fi.'

In Bluetooth mode, activated with a simple button press, Sonos Move acts exactly like any Bluetooth speaker. You no longer control it via the Sonos app, but instead use Spotify, Tidal or other apps, or the music on your device. Come on; you know how a Bluetooth speaker works.

I'd have to say the price of £399 might mean this ends up as more of a niche product than it deserves to be. Still, those who splash out on Sonos Move will like it very much, I fancy.

• Sonos Move is available from September 24, priced £399