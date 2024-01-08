Slimmed-down Alienware M16 R2 could be the best gaming laptop of 2024 already

The new Alienware M16 R2 gaming laptop has slimmed down, losing the extended base that stuck out from the back of its predecessor. This new model is 15% smaller than last year's M16 as a result, while a redesign of the cooling system means that it will run quieter and cooler too. Could this be a contender for one of the best gaming laptops in 2024 already?

A new raised ridge around the edge of the base raises the M16 R2 slightly, improving the airflow to the new cooling system. The new version of this Alienware is aimed at those who want a computer for more than just gaming, as many of the new features are aimed at those who work and play. 

For instance, Dell has added a new stealth mode: press Fn & F2 and the LED lighting is disabled, quiet mode is enabled, keeping the fan noise down. It’s designed for quickly switching from gaming to working in a cafe or taking notes in a lecture. 

2024 Alienware M16 R2

(Image credit: Dell)

There have been some changes on the inside of the M16 R2, with an upgrade to the new 14th generation Intel Core Ultra processors, with options for the Core Ultra 7 (155H) or Core Ultra 9 (185H). Both have 16 cores, with the 155H maxing out at 4.8GHz, while the Core Ultra 9 (185H) can speed things up to 5.1GHz. Up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 8TB of SSD storage can be installed in two M.2 slots. 

The new processor can be twinned with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics processors ranging from 4050 to 4070 with 6GB of dedicated DDR6 video memory. This drives the 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) display, which can run at a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. 

The Alienware M16 R2 will be available on 11 Jan, starting at $1649.99. The cheaper version of the laptop, priced at $1499.99, will be available in late January. There's no international pricing or release date information at this stage, as is typical with Dell's US-first launch strategy. 

Dell has also announced new versions of the M18 and X18 laptops. The M18 R2 is the all-in gaming laptop, with a massive 18-inch screen. The upgrades include the new Intel 14th generation Intel Core Ultra processors, with options from the Core Ultra i7 (14600H, up to 5.2GHz) to the Core Ultra i9 (14900HX, up to 5.8GHz). The updated X18 R2 also upgrades to the new Intel Core Ultra processors, with a 240Hz screen and six-speaker audio. Prices for either model start at $1899.99.

