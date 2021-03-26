Should I buy the Braun Beard Trimmer 3 3040?

Whether you're completely removing your facial fuzz or keeping your beard well-maintained, you have probably thought about getting a beard trimmer. We've tested the best beard trimmers money can buy, including the very affordable Braun Beard Trimmer 3.

Braun is the market leader when it comes to beard trimmers, consistently making some of the best and most reliable beard trimmers on the market. Together with Philips, they pretty much own the market. Braun Beard Trimmer 7, the company's flagship model, features a useful charging stand as well as a number of different shaving attachments for even the most complex trim jobs.

If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful trim, however, you'll want to check out the more affordable Beard Trimmer 3, which sits at the bottom of Braun's range. It's a relatively bare-bones trimmer but how does it stand up to the competition? Should you buy the Braun Beard Trimmer 3 3040? Let's take a look at the specifics…

(Image credit: Braun)

Braun Beard Trimmer 3: Specifications

The Beard Trimmer 3 3040 features a cutting length of 0.5mm and 20mm, with 0.5m increments in between selected using the rotating dial. That's an impressive range, and should be good for those who like trendy perma-stubble, as well as those who need something for longer beard maintenance.

It features stainless steel 'lifetime sharp' blades.

For a more affordable model, it also has a fantastic battery life of 80 minutes. That should be more than long enough for even the most detailed trims.

There is, however, a long charge time of eight hours! So you'll want to make sure the trimmer keeps topped up – you don't want to get halfway through a trim then have to wait eight hours to finish it off.

The trimmer comes with two guards (one for shorter trims and another for longer lengths), as well as a Gillette razor (for complete removal of hair) and a cleaning brush.

The trimmer isn't waterproof and is marked as 'for dry use only'. That means you can't use it in the shower, which will no-doubt annoy some shower-shavers, you you can, however, wash it.

(Image credit: Braun)

Braun Beard Trimmer 3: Design and Features

While the design might not be the most important thing on your list when buying an affordable beard trimmer, the Braun Beard Trimmer 3 is an attractive device with a subtle, masculine blue and black paint-job. It's compact and easy to pack in a travel bag, making it ideal for anyone who needs to trim while on a business trip or holiday.

Like most other Braun beard trimmers, it's made from cheap-feeling plastic, so, if you're looking for something more premium we'd recommend looking at the Philips 9000 Series.

The guard height is set using a large dial on the front of the handle. It's easy to grip and turn, but it has a satisfying 'click' which stops the dial from accidentally being nudged mid-trim.

(Image credit: Braun)

Braun Beard Trimmer 3: Should I buy?

We’re big fans of Braun shavers, clippers and trimmers: they’re rock solid, last forever and do the job without any fuss, and they tend to be pretty cheap too. If you’re looking for a good all-rounder to keep your beard looking its best, the BT3040 is well worth a look: with two combs and precision length settings you get 39 different lengths to play with, from five o’clock shadow to a luxuriantly long 20mm.

That means it can double as a hair clipper too, and Braun also bundles a Gillette Fusion ProGlide for precision edging. It’s not the fastest to charge – it takes about eight hours to charge from flat, and needs charging again after 80 minutes – but it’s an excellent all-rounder.