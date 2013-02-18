Samsung Galaxy S4 to feature 5G WiFi?

The latest rumour surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S4 smartphone suggests the handset will feature 502.11ac Wi-Fi

The latest internet leak regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S4 suggests the new flagship handset will feature 802.11ac WiFi technology.

The new technology - which is also known as 5G WiFi, aims to provide browsing speeds roughly equatable with a wired connection. If Samsung can build this into the Galaxy S4 then it'll give it a sure footing for the inevitable specs race with Apple's upcoming iPhone.

Apparently, the Samsung Galaxy S4 will sport a Broadcom BCM4335 chip that incorporates the 802.11ac WiFi capacity along with Bluetooth 4.0 and an FM radio.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review: the one true iPad alternative

We've not been short of Samsung Galaxy S4 rumours over the last couple of months and other leaks point to a 5-inch Full HD display with an 8-core processor, 13MP camera and 2GB RAM.

For all the latest rumours on Samsung's next bit of kit, head over to our Samsung Galaxy S4: release date, specs, price, news and rumours article.

Via: androidgeeks