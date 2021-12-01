Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra confirmed as getting an advanced cooling upgrade

The good news surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra continues with confirmation coming out of China that the handset it getting advanced cooling technology.

Samsung's leakster-in-chief Ice universe broke the news (viewable in the tweet below), with info from his supply chain sources confirming that the "Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will use VC soaking plate for heat dissipation".

For the uninitiated, 'VC' stands for vapour chamber and it is an advanced cooling solution that can absorb and spread heat out, distributing it away from the source of the heat, thereby keeping it cooler.

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, that heat will almost certainly come courtesy of its 5G-enabled Snapdragon or Exynos chipset, and Samsung is seemingly installing VCs in Galaxy S22 Ultras to keep the flagship's temperature down.

And, while there is no other information about the VC integration currently available, or stats showing how cool the S22 Ultra runs, this is clearly good news for prospective Galaxy S22 Ultra owners.

There's been numerous stories about Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S21 handsets getting very, very hot over the past few years, which are phones that don't use vapour chamber cooling. So it seems the S22 Ultra's adoption of VC is to combat this issue.

You want to keep a phone cool for multiple reasons. The handset will run slower if its components get too hot and it will charge slower, too. The battery life can also be negatively affected. It's also obviously not particularly nice to hold a hot phone, either, and none of these things are what you want on a flagship handset.

Overheating issues would likely be compounded on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, too, thanks to it coming with an S Pen digital stylus and cavity, which in turn requires a tighter internal layout for components and battery.

Here's hoping then that the vapour chamber cooling system installed on the Galaxy S22 Ultra helps keep the incoming flagship cool and aid it in posting some impressive benchmark scores.