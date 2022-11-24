Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at their lowest ever price in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a great pair wireless earbuds, there's no better time to look than now. These kinds of products almost always feature in the best Black Friday deals, and this year is no exception.

That's because the brilliant Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have just dropped to their lowest ever price. Get up to 43% off right now, across a range of colours.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was £139 , now £79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These wireless earbuds offer a great alternative to the Apple Airpods. They feature active noise cancellation, good sound quality, and they pair brilliantly with other Samsung Galaxy devices.

It's all well and good being cheap, but are they any good? Well, yes. Our reviewer gave them a commendable four stars and put them straight into the T3.com guide to the best wireless earbuds. That's pretty high praise.

We were fans of the new lightweight design, which enables you to keep them in for extended periods without fatigue. Plus, with the Galaxy Wearable app, the headphones are smart enough to determine when you have the wrong size buds installed. This means you can achieve a better fit, for less fatigue and better sound quality.

That app also features an equaliser for adjustment of the sound profile. You get six different profiles to choose from, allowing you to really tailor the experience to your personal preference, or to the music you are listening to.

Plus, the active noise cancellation works really well, making light work of background chatter at train or office levels. And, with Ambient Sound mode, you can choose to allow a portion of the sound back through. It's great for when you want to block out the world, but still need to be aware of your surroundings.

At this new low price, the Galaxy Buds 2 represent supreme value for money. It's great for upgrading your audio experience, and could even make a brilliant Christmas gift.