Looking for a cheap 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy? The Galaxy A90 has you covered

Samsung has unveiled the latest addition to its mid-range Galaxy A series – the Galaxy A90 5G. The handset boasts a slew of impressive specs, including a triple-camera with support for Live Focus photos, a hefty 4,500mAh battery cell, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and of course, that all-important 5G support.

Until now, those looking for a 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy would have to cough-up at least £1,099 for a SIM-free Galaxy S10 5G, or Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. That makes the Galaxy A90 5G a brilliant deal at almost half the price.

Just because this is a mid-range smartphone, don't think that Samsung has shied away from supplying the Galaxy A90 5G with the sort of processing grunt you'll find on a much pricier flagship phone. Under the bonnet is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 – the same as you'll find powering the Galaxy S10 in some regions, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although this can be expanded.

The front of the Galaxy A90 5G is dominated by an expansive 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen with an Infinity-U design – that means it has a curvy U-shaped notch at the top of the display to house the 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

There's a 4,500mAh battery cell keeping everything powered, which is even bigger than the 4,300mAh cell you'll find inside the pricey Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The Galaxy A90 also supports 25W fast-wired charging.

In terms of colours, Samsung hasn't been especially creative this time around – there's a choice of two: black, or white.

The Galaxy A90 5G launches in Korea on September 4, with UK customers able to pick it up from store shelves the following month, on October 4, 2019. UK pre-orders will go live from September 20, 2019.

Unfortunately, there's no word on pricing as yet. However, Samsung is rumoured to set the price around 900,000 KRW. That's roughly £610, or $740. We'll have the final pricing when its announced in the coming weeks.