Samsung Galaxy A52 is the budget phone to watch – and it's release date just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy A52 launch is almost upon us, if the latest leak is to be believed. A March release date is being rumored and has earned a bit of credence thanks to Samsung updating the support page for the handset on its website.

The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung's more affordable smartphones, set for 4G and 5G variants, with the price reportedly starting at $400 for the 4G Galaxy A52 model (around £290/ AU$525). We got our first look at the smartphone last week when the official images slipped out of Samsung HQ, and now we've had a specs, price, and release date leak to fill out the rest of the picture.

Tipster chunvn8888 dumped a massive load of specs on Twitter, delving into the finer details of the devices. He puts the Galaxy A52 release date in the last week of March, which seems likely given the Galaxy A52 support page that's popped up Samsung's UK and Swedish websites (via MySmartPrice).

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy A52 will sport the same quad camera setup as the Galaxy M51, meaning we'll be getting a 64MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra wide) + 5MP (macro) + 5MP (depth). Over on the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera.

Disappointingly, the 6.5-inch super AMOLED display will be just 60Hz rather than 90Hz. Apple's been churning out iPhones with this refresh rate for years, and while the iPhone 12 kept up the tradition, we're hoping to see it bumped up to 90Hz at least – especially when budget smartphones like the OnePlus Nord line can manage it.

The Galaxy A52 4G variant will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G, while the 5G variant will get the Snapdragon 750G. Chun also confirmed the four colorways; blue, violet/ lavender, black, and white.

If the Galaxy A52 release date is set for the last week of March, we'll no doubt see it make its debut not too long before that, and the Samsung support pages hint that the reveal isn't far off.