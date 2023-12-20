Sales start early on PlayStation: 5 great deals on must-play PS5 games

It's typically after Christmas that we see prices plunging on our favourite things, but PlayStation has gone early this year, bringing its January sale into December. That's perfect timing if you get a shiny new PS5 for Christmas, or discover your new favourite game and want to invest in any add-ons.

The sale has some great offers titles on titles old and new, but which are Christmas crackers and which are worth keeping the receipt for? Here are 5 great deals on must-play PS5 games.

1. Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

50% off of a world of witchcraft and wizardry iz a pretty compelling offer. Hogwarts Legacycputs you in the shoes of your own student and then hands you the keys to explore a pre-Potter Hogwarts in all of its glory and follow a completely original story to save the wizarding world.

Compete in duels, attend classes and collect a menagerie of fantastic beasts as you explore the open world of the school. Unless magic suddenly starts to exist, this is the closest you'll ever get to feeling like a real wizard, so embrace it!

2. F1 23

(Image credit: EA)

Get a massive 70% off of F1 23 for another serving of digital escapism. Most of us are probably just as likely to attend Hogwarts and drive a real F1 car so why not play the official game of the most elite form of motorsport?

This officially licensed game follows the 2023 season that's just finished, including all the official drivers, cars and tracks. Whether you want to rewrite history, lead your own team or work your way up from F2 into the big time, this game will let you do it.

Obviously, I haven't driven a real F1 car, but the realism here is pretty high. It's definitely more a sim racer than an arcade racer, but there are dozens of different assists to help you get behind the wheel and put in your best laps.

3. Need for Speed Unbound

(Image credit: EA)

If you are after a less serious racing experience, allow me to introduce your next favourite game. Need for Speed Unbound is a staggering 85% off. The latest instalment in the iconic street racing franchise, Unbound is a fresh spin on the series, with a unique almost cell-shaded art style for the characters, and a more photorealistic look for the cars and open world.

Those who love tuning and customising cars will be in paradise with endless ways to create a unique ride, while the racing consists of both on and off-road action with plenty of jumps, stunts and shunts along the way.

4. Dying Light 2 Stay Human

(Image credit: Techland Publishing)

The best zombie survival game bar none is now 50% off, Dying Light 2 puts you in a huge open world against countless numbers of infected and deadly fellow survivors. But there are no firearms. Only makeshift melee weapons, your wits and (most fun of all) your parkour skills.

In the day the streets of Villedor are dangerous enough, but at night, that's when all the nasties come out to play. You'll need to be fleet of foot to escape horribly infected mutants and lethal bandits.

With the market flooded with first-person shooters, it's such a relief to see a title without guns that instead focuses on a more original combat system. You're almost a post-apocalyptic delivery boy more than anything. If you loved Mirror's Edge this is for you. The online co-op is great fun as well.

5. EA Sports FC 24

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

If you're wondering where FIFA 24 is, don't. It doesn't exist. Instead, EA has decided to go its own way with the latest installment in the football (or soccer) series and created EA Sports FC. You can grab it for 60% off.

Don't worry however FIFA fans. This new franchise still has all of your favourite game modes (including Ultimate Team) and heaps of licensed, players, teams and stadiums.

So what's new? Well aside from the addition of female players in Ultimate Team, there are also brand new dribbling and passing mechanics, a new penalty system and playstyles. These traits give players unique abilities, such as the power to jump higher, pass better or dribble closer and are a genuine game changer.