HP's OMEN X laptop has been engineered to crush 4K PC gaming

HP has announced an incredibly powerful new gaming laptop, the OMEX X.

According to HP the OMEN X has been "built for gaming enthusiasts and esports athletes seeking maximum performance," and - simply put - it looks and sounds terrifyingly powerful.

Before we get into the specifications and features, check out the OMEN X's launch video:

Internally the system comes with an unlocked Intel 7th gen Core i7 CPU, XMP memory options for memory overclocking and tested profiles up to DDR4-2800, as well as factory-overclocked GPUs up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 – all of which have been selected to ensure that today's most demanding AAA games can easily be handled at 4K resolutions.

And, talking of resolution, the OMEN X comes packing a 17-inch diagonal 4K display option, or 120Hz 1080p display option for fast refresh rates and smooth visuals - both with NVIDIA G-Sync enabled for reduced image tearing.

Elsewhere in hardware, the OMEN X features a mechanical RGB LED-per key backlit keyboard, a RAID0 SSD option for ultra-fast boot and game loading, various PCIe SSD+HDD storage options, and a super advanced system of high-performance fans to increase airflow and an integrated vapor chamber with four 3.5 mm heat pipes to improve heat transfer from the GPU and CPU to the four rear corner-mounted radiators. The machine is finished in premium aluminium.

In terms of feature set, the OMEN X supports DTS Headphone: X, dual speakers designed by audio wizards Bang & Olufsen, a translucent window to see inside the laptop, and a bevy of connection ports including three USB 3.0 Type A, two Thunderbolt 3-certified USB 3.1 TypeC, HDMI 2.0a with HDR support, Mini DisplayPort, RJ45, dual audio jacks, and a multi-format media card reader.

Basically, it is an absolute beast of laptop and, from evaluating the specs alone, it certainly looks like a serious contender for the best high-end gaming laptop crown.

The price of an OMEN X? Starting at €2,799. The release date? November 2017.

Make sure you check back in to T3.com at a future date for a full review.