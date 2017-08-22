HP's OMEN X laptop has been engineered to crush 4K PC gaming

HP's most powerful gaming laptop to date has been built with overclocking and "gamers who go to extremes" in mind

HP has announced an incredibly powerful new gaming laptop, the OMEX X.

According to HP the OMEN X has been "built for gaming enthusiasts and esports athletes seeking maximum performance," and - simply put - it looks and sounds terrifyingly powerful.

Before we get into the specifications and features, check out the OMEN X's launch video:

Internally the system comes with an unlocked Intel 7th gen Core i7 CPU, XMP memory options for memory overclocking and tested profiles up to DDR4-2800, as well as factory-overclocked GPUs up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 – all of which have been selected to ensure that today's most demanding AAA games can easily be handled at 4K resolutions.

And, talking of resolution, the OMEN X comes packing a 17-inch diagonal 4K display option, or 120Hz 1080p display option for fast refresh rates and smooth visuals -  both with NVIDIA G-Sync enabled for reduced image tearing.

Elsewhere in hardware, the OMEN X features a mechanical RGB LED-per key backlit keyboard, a RAID0 SSD option for ultra-fast boot and game loading, various PCIe SSD+HDD storage options, and a super advanced system of high-performance fans to increase airflow and an integrated vapor chamber with four 3.5 mm heat pipes to improve heat transfer from the GPU and CPU to the four rear corner-mounted radiators. The machine is finished in premium aluminium.

In terms of feature set, the OMEN X supports DTS Headphone: X, dual speakers designed by audio wizards Bang & Olufsen, a translucent window to see inside the laptop, and a bevy of connection ports including three USB 3.0 Type A, two Thunderbolt 3-certified USB 3.1 TypeC, HDMI 2.0a with HDR support, Mini DisplayPort, RJ45, dual audio jacks, and a multi-format media card reader. 

Basically, it is an absolute beast of laptop and, from evaluating the specs alone, it certainly looks like a serious contender for the best high-end gaming laptop crown. 

The price of an OMEN X? Starting at €2,799. The release date? November 2017.

