PUBG Mobile gamers just got a great free upgrade

Dolby Atmos is here to make Arena Mode sound as good as it looks

PUBG Mobile with Dolby Atmos
(Image credit: Tencent Games)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

If you've invested in one of the best gaming phones you'll know just how gripping mobile gaming can be. But there's often a big bit missing from the mobile experience: immersive audio. There's a world of difference between playing arenas on consoles with Dolby Atmos and on mobile devices without. So it's great to see, or rather hear, Dolby Atmos in PUBG Mobile.

If you're a PUBG Mobile player, you now have Dolby Atmos support in the game's Arena Mode. That doesn't just make it more fun. It can make you more dangerous too. And lots of phones support it. You'll find Dolby Atmos built into many of the best Android phones for gamers, as well as many all-rounder phones from the likes of OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi and Motorola.  

Why is Dolby Atmos worth having in games?

Fully immersive audio can help you be even more present in the game, but it can also convey a tactical advantage too. The sound of approaching footsteps can warn you of danger, and the better the surround positioning the better you can work out which direction those footsteps are coming from.

The other big advantage of Atmos in games is that it can be used to create huge soundscapes that really add to the sense of scale – or the claustrophobia of smaller spaces – to make even a fairly insipid match sound and feel like an epic. 

In order to enjoy the new Atmos support, make sure you've got the latest version of PUBG from either the App Store or Google Play and a device that supports Dolby Atmos. Make sure too that Atmos is switched on in the game's settings. 

TOPICS
Phones Gaming
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest