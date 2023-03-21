PUBG Mobile gamers just got a great free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've invested in one of the best gaming phones you'll know just how gripping mobile gaming can be. But there's often a big bit missing from the mobile experience: immersive audio. There's a world of difference between playing arenas on consoles with Dolby Atmos and on mobile devices without. So it's great to see, or rather hear, Dolby Atmos in PUBG Mobile.

If you're a PUBG Mobile player, you now have Dolby Atmos support in the game's Arena Mode. That doesn't just make it more fun. It can make you more dangerous too. And lots of phones support it. You'll find Dolby Atmos built into many of the best Android phones for gamers, as well as many all-rounder phones from the likes of OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi and Motorola.

Why is Dolby Atmos worth having in games?

Fully immersive audio can help you be even more present in the game, but it can also convey a tactical advantage too. The sound of approaching footsteps can warn you of danger, and the better the surround positioning the better you can work out which direction those footsteps are coming from.

The other big advantage of Atmos in games is that it can be used to create huge soundscapes that really add to the sense of scale – or the claustrophobia of smaller spaces – to make even a fairly insipid match sound and feel like an epic.

In order to enjoy the new Atmos support, make sure you've got the latest version of PUBG from either the App Store or Google Play and a device that supports Dolby Atmos. Make sure too that Atmos is switched on in the game's settings.