PS5 pre-orders: Reserve your PlayStation 5 now

The PS5 price is slated to be being confirmed imminently, with a special PlayStation 5 event reportedly taking place on September 9, 2020. And, excitedly, it is at this event where PS5 pre-orders are rumored to be finally opening.

And, with the PS5 seemingly destroying the Xbox Series X in terms of next-gen console war hype, it looks like it is going to be the very first console that many gamers look to lock in – after all, a PS5 pre-order guarantees a console come the PS5 release date, and therefore secures the ability to play heart-stopping new PS5 games.

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Securing a system in advance is definitely to be recommended, too, as the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition are both predicted to be massively in-demand this winter holiday season. Indeed, Sony was so concerned that it wasn't going to be able hit demand, that it has had to double its production run of the console.

Now, here at T3 we specialise in connecting people with top products that spark joy, and from covering countless in-demand new product launches we know that the best way many gamers can ensure they have a next-gen console to play on this Christmas is by scoping out the retailers who offer the best PS5 pre-order sites and systems.

If you want to lock in a PS5 pre-order right out of the gate, you need to know where to go when the starting gun is fired – and especially if you want to be gaming on the console on day one.

This is why T3 has done two things. Firstly, we've listed the very best places to pre-order the PS5 in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers below.

What we've also done, though, is set up a PS5 pre-order notification system of our very own. The T3 team are constantly on the pulse of PS5 news so by simply inserting your email address into the box below, you can make sure that as soon as PS5 pre-orders open, you will be notified straight away.

We've got your back here at T3 when it comes round to PS5 pre-orders as we want our readership to be rewarded by landing the technology they love.

PS5 pre-order notification service

As we want to help gamers as much as possible, we've created a special PS5 pre-order notification service. Simply insert your email address below to be notified as soon as PS5 pre-orders open, anywhere in the world, thereby ensuring you don't miss out on the first crucial day of pre-orders.

This means that instead of having to wait for the pre-order information to trickle down to you via social networks or news, you can get your foot in the door first, ensuring you're not left disappointed or facing a big delay before your console arrives.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

Amazon UK

Amazon's PS5 hub is really great all-rounder, providing plenty of information, images and videos about the console, its games and its accessories. The only downside is that right now there is no option to pre-order the console, although we expect that to change very soon. One to keep an eye on for sure.

ShopTo

ShopTo is a stand-out right now as it is actually allowing gamers to kind of pre-order the PS5 pre-order. For a penny users can pre-order a pre-order notification either for the full-fat console or the Digital Edition. When the consoles' prices are then finalised, and pre-orders open, the user is then notified immediately and a console can be locked in.

Currys

Currys has its own hub for registering your interest in the Sony PS5, with sign-ups now live. Visually this hub page isn't the strongest, but it delivers some info on launch games and the technological power of the PlayStation 5, too.

Argos

UK retailer Argos has also got its game-on regarding the PS5 with a rudimentary hub showing a PS5 hype video and PS5 pre-order news sign-up. Argos are very good in terms of getting stock live quick, though, so we recommend UK users to keep an eye on this page for sure.

Very

Very has its own PS5 pre-order hub and gamers can now register their interest to be informed when PlayStation 5 pre-orders go live. As with many of the hubs, there is console and game info and video trailers available, too.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Walmart

Walmart has one of the most impressive PS5 hubs on the market today. Not only does it deliver info about the console and its accessories, but it also has video trailers for the system and loads of its launch games. There's also a PS5 pre-order sign up mailing list, too, meaning that you can be notified immediately when PS5 pre-orders go live.

Amazon US

Amazon's US PS5 hub is really strong, too, with details about the console and accessory listed, as well as videos and games. Unlike some other retailers, though, there is no pre-order information sign-up list to fill in right now. Surely a matter of time, though.

Best Buy

Best Buy's PS5 hub leads on PS5 pre-order sign-ups, with users capable of inserting their mailing address to get notified about when PS5 pre-orders go live. There's also console info and specs and multiple game videos to watch. Accessories are also listed and explained. A strong hub all-round.

GameStop

While you can't place your pre-order just yet through GameStop, you can still sign-up via email to receive updates regarding the PS5 pre-order and release times. You'll definitely want to sign-up with GameStop as they tend to have some pretty great console release specials.

Target

Target's PS5 pre-order hub is more basic than the rest but still allows you to sign-up for email updates and delivers some basic information about the console, accessories and games that are incoming. Might be worth signing up for as Target is typically very competitive in terms of bundle deals.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

Amazon AU

Amazon's AU PS5 hub offers a complete hub of info and products available with the launch of the PlayStation 5. Sign-up for pre-order notifications, browse upcoming games and more. Amazon will be one of the top spots to grab a PS5 from, so sign up today to make sure you get yours as early as possible!

EB Games

You can head over to EB Games today and sign-up for exclusive offers, receive pre-order updates, browse upcoming titles and accessories, and more. While the landing page is basic, it's got everything you need to make sure you get the new PlayStation 5 console on launch day.

Big W

An excellent PS5 pre-order page, Big W provides all the info you need to know about Sony's upcoming console. Screenshots, gameplay videos, specs, accessories and more plus email sign-up for alerts on pre-order availability.

The Gamesmen

Simple and clean, The Gamesmen's PlayStation 5 landing page is about as basic as it gets. This shouldn't deter anyone looking to buy the new console, but expect a lot more info once we get closer to the launch day.

Harvey Norman

Currently, Harvey Norman's PS5 page is as basic as it gets. Enter your email and receive updates on the PlayStation 5 pre-order once it becomes available. While there isn't much to look at in terms of info right now, you can expect that to change as we get closer to launch day.

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PlayStation 5 landing page offers some excellent insight into the new console and accessories. Plenty of info on the new consoles specs, accessories, and more are front and center. While JB Hi-Fi does not have an email sign-up for pre-order alerts right now, expect that to change closer to the PlayStation 5 launch date.

PS5 pre-orders: yes, scalpers have targeted the console

Sony realised many months ago that the PlayStation 5 is going to be in massive demand this winter, and it has doubled its production run as a result. Even so, though, many of those extra consoles likely won't land in time for the console's launch, or indeed Xmas and New Year.

Yes, there is a very real chance that gamers who want a PS5 will have to wait until January or February next year in order to get a system. And this is something that, worryingly, looks like it could get exacerbated, too.

That's because there's been worrying reports that eBay scalpers have targeted the PS5 as the number one product this winter holiday season to buy up for inflated price resells. Scalpers know how much the PlayStation 5 is wanted by gamers and intend to exploit their passion.

The best way to make sure you don't miss out or get scalped, therefore, is to be quick out of the gate when PS5 pre-orders open – and that is something that this guide can certainly help you with. Bookmark those retailers and sign-up for our notification service, too. Marginal gains like this could be the difference between you landing a PS5 on launch day, and having to wait until January next year.

PS5 pre-orders: How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

While we don't have official word from Sony, right now we're expecting the PS5's price to come in at around £499/ $499/ €499; that's over £100 more than the PS4's launch price of £350, and closer to the PS3's £425, which fans were not happy about at the time. They'll likely be more willing to part with that kind of cash this time around, given the huge leap in tech to the next console generation - including the super fast SSD which currently outpaces gaming PCs.

An Amazon UK leak with a £599.99 ($760) price tag had us worried for a minute but the online retailer confirmed it was an error, and a similar price was listed over on Play-Asia, but industry veteran and former Xbox marketing chief, Albert Penello, weighed in to put those concerns to bed.

In response to rumours saying the console could come in at $600 (£477), Penello said "[there's] no way this console is over $499" and based on his years of experience, and involvement in the launch of the original Xbox, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One, we're inclined to side with Penello on this one.

PS5 pre-orders: Is the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition cheaper?

Sony revealed two console models at its PS5 event; one with a disc drive, and one purely digital edition, which is known as the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. And, as this console does not come with an optical disc drive (which on the full-fat console allows physical games to be played, as well as 4K Blu-rays watched), the price is definitely going to be cheaper.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan told the BBC that the Digital Edition exists to accommodate "consumers are purchasing solely digitally," and is about offering a choice, rather than merely presenting a 'cheap' option, but we'd be surprised if a smaller price tag wasn't the byproduct of doing so.

Current thought is that if the PS5 retails for £499/ $499/ €499, then the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will ring in at £100/ $100/ €100 cheaper. That, we feel, would be a good price that could attract many who aren't so fussed about playing 4K movies and instead just want a powerful new games console.

PS5 pre-orders: Will there be a premium PS5 Pro model?

For those of you hoping for something a bit more snazzy and have money to burn, news of a “beautiful” special edition should have you champing at the bit! The PS5 design is already a sight to behold (although it has divided opinion on that front), and Sony has confirmed that an even more "radical" design is on the cards.

PlayStation’s vice president of UX design Matt MacLaurin took to LinkedIn to share the news, saying:

"While this is the flagship/reference, you can count on even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions."

These special editions will no doubt come with a premium price, so if you're a lover of the more unique (and expensive!) console editions, you should put aside some extra cash now.

There's also no word that any of these special edition PS5 console will be available to pre-order at launch, and we fully expect to only see them in 2021 after the console's launch window has passed.

PS5 pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

Again, this isn't something that has been touched on yet by retailers, but we imagine similar options to those currently offered now, especially in light of the range of accessories on offer. Expect to see bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera.

On the software front, the PS5 is almost certainly going to be on offer with Sony's firs-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these might not all be available at launch.

And, remember, even if the Sony themselves don't launch any accessory or game bundles, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

PS5 pre-orders: PlayStation 5 games

From what T3 has heard from its gaming industry sources, pre-ordering PS5 games will not be an issue, with Sony serving gamers correctly by mass-producing its top exclusives like Spider-Man Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West.

That said, though, as we mention above, we're expecting many after-market in-game bundles to be introduced by retailers, so the need to pre-order specific games might actually be rendered moot.

Specific retailers are already listing PS5 games and accessories on their PS5 pre-order hubs, though, so what we would suggest is that if there is a specific launch title you are basically upgrading for, then keep your eye on what the game is being listed for, as competition between retailers should lead to some non-normal price discrepancy.

There's been talk that PS5 games could cost $69.99 / £69.99 at launch, but here at T3 we'll eat our hats if we don't see that price drop to at least $59.99 / £59.99. There could also be multi-game PS5 pre-orders, with popular titles grouped together with a discount, so stay agile and be sure to scope out as many retailers as possible.

A good tactic would be to focus first on securing your own PS5 console pre-order and then, with the hardware locked in, then go PS5 game pre-order deal hunting.

We'll add more pre-order info as we get it, but in the meantime, you can sign up to receive PS5 pre-order updates to get the best deals before anyone else!