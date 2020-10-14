Prime Day KitchenAid stand mixer deal! Get your Bake Off on and save over £200 – ENDS TONIGHT

Looking for the best deal on a KitchenAid stand mixer for your lockdown bake-off needs? Every baker worth their salt (and icing sugar) needs a mixer like this. Fast, quiet, and easy-to-clean, the KitchenAid Artisan is a bona-fide modern classic and will enhance the look of any kitchen it resides in – and there's 40% off as part of today's best Prime Day deals!

• Buy KitchenAid 4.3L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer | Save 40% | Now £349.99 at Amazon UK

Long-term watchers of KitchenAid stand mixer deals will be well aware that the £229 discount is pretty standard when these things are on sale, but on the other hand… that's a huge £200 off the most sought-after kitchen gadget there is. The only colour available is the fresh-looking 'Aqua Sky'.

That's not the only stand mixer in the Prime Day sales, though! Kenwood's Prospero Plus 4.3l Stand Mixer is also, er, in the mix, and that's got a healthy discount too.

• Buy Kenwood Prospero Plus 4.3l Stand Mixer | Save 29% | Now £119.99 at Amazon UK