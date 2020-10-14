Prime Day KitchenAid stand mixer deal! Get your Bake Off on and save over £200 – ENDS TONIGHT

Or get a Kenwood Stand Mixer for just £119, but these end at midnight tonight!

KitchenAid Prime Day Deal
(Image credit: KitchenAid)
Duncan Bell

By

Looking for the best deal on a KitchenAid stand mixer for your lockdown bake-off needs? Every baker worth their salt (and icing sugar) needs a mixer like this. Fast, quiet, and easy-to-clean, the KitchenAid Artisan is a bona-fide modern classic and will enhance the look of any kitchen it resides in – and there's 40% off as part of today's best Prime Day deals!

Buy KitchenAid 4.3L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer | Save 40% | Now £349.99 at Amazon UK

Long-term watchers of KitchenAid stand mixer deals will be well aware that the £229 discount is pretty standard when these things are on sale, but on the other hand… that's a huge £200 off the most sought-after kitchen gadget there is. The only colour available is the fresh-looking 'Aqua Sky'.

That's not the only stand mixer in the Prime Day sales, though! Kenwood's Prospero Plus 4.3l Stand Mixer is also, er, in the mix, and that's got a healthy discount too.

Buy Kenwood Prospero Plus 4.3l Stand Mixer | Save 29% | Now £119.99 at Amazon UK

See all of Amazon's cool kitchen gadget Prime Day deal
There are stand mixers, blenders and processors, NutriBullet, a vacuum sealer, a fondue set, a great rice cooker and more!View Deal

KitchenAid 4.3L stand mixer | Save 40% | Now £349.99 at Amazon UK
Save £229! With a full metal build, this KitchenAid is built to last. It’s quiet, easy to clean, and has the original ‘planetary motion’ for thorough mixing. It comes in a cool, clean 'Aqua Sky' colour.View Deal

